Samuel B. Jackson, only the second African American chosen to cheer for Notre Dame as one of its leprechaun mascots, a issued a plea for unity after his mere presence on the sideline at the football opener was criticized.

“You know what is sad?” tweeted Dave Portnoy, the founder of the sports and culture site Barstool Sports, while watching the Fighting Irish beat Louisville on Monday. “Internet outrage culture has made me afraid to say that I think the ND mascot should always be a midget looking ginger. So I’m just not gonna say it.”

Portnoy, who recently battled Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) blasted his opinion into the social media ether along with a photo of Jackson in his costume and three white leprechaun mascots.

You know what is sad? Internet outrage culture has made me afraid to say that I think the ND mascot should always be a midget looking ginger. So I’m just not gonna say it. pic.twitter.com/Xr4MnjVdsB — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 3, 2019

Jackson wasn’t having it. “Like it or not, this guy right here is still one of your Notre Dame leprechauns!” he tweeted, along with a wink and a shamrock. “How about we use this negative energy to bring us together this season? See y’all next game. #GoIrish”

Like it or not, this guy right here is still one of your Notre Dame leprechauns! How about we use this negative energy to bring us together this season? See y’all next game 😉☘️ #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/adYbTgUplU — Jamuel Sackson (@samuelbjackson) September 4, 2019

Notre Dame has had leprechaun mascots since 1965, when they replaced Irish terrier dogs. Three students were chosen as mascots, with Lynnette Wukie the third African American and first female chosen in the school’s history. Wukie wasn’t on the field for the season opener. The third, Conal Fagan, is the first from Northern Ireland.

Jackson, who said in April that he is “a walking pep rally,” met with Mike Brown, a 2001 graduate who was the first African American mascot, in 2018 and discussed taking on the role.

“He encouraged me to go for it,” Jackson said (via the Indy Star). “When I finished talking with him, that vision I had of seeing myself on the field transformed from a vision to something that could be palpable.”

Jackson, a Madison, Ala., native who has appeared theatrical productions at Notre Dame, told Cheddar U in a video clip posted Tuesday that he “saw just how much being the leprechaun was ingrained with performing” and added, “The tradition that Notre Dame has transcends … race, gender [and] class.”

For Jackson, the chance to be a mascot went beyond entertainment and embodying school spirit.

“Being a trailblazer to me,” he told Cheddar, “means shining a light so others can see the light they have inside themselves.”

In an interview with WNDU-TV in May, Wukie pointing out that she and Jackson “were not changing tradition. We’re not breaking tradition. We’re just showing that the tradition of Notre Dame is for anyone and everyone that wants to go after it.”

