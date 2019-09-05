

Aaron Rodgers will play his first game for Matt LaFleur, the new Green Bay coach, as the Packers open the NFL season in Chicago. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

The NFL season opens Thursday night with an NFC North clash between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears. Follow along here for live updates.

Packers at Bears

Where: Soldier Field in Chicago.

When: Thursday, 8:20 p.m. Eastern.

TV: NBC.

Streaming: NBCSports.com, NFL Game Pass, fuboTV.

Pregame reading

The NFL season begins Thursday night with a traditional rivalry — and the debut of quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the offense of the Green Bay Packers’ first-year head coach, Matt LaFleur.

The Packers face the Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago after the NFL decided, as part of its 100th anniversary celebration, to make the latest edition of this rivalry the season-opening matchup instead of having the reigning Super Bowl champion, in this case the New England Patriots, host the Thursday night lid-lifter.

This game will be particularly intriguing because Rodgers, after sitting out the entire preseason, will be playing in LaFleur’s offense for the first time.

“If we go out and we struggle, it has nothing to do with playing meaningless reps in the preseason,” Rodgers said when he met with reporters this week. “I really believe that. You’re not facing a ton of game-like situations in the preseason. If we go out and light it up, it’s not because we rested in the preseason. Our performance will be based on our preparation this week, our experience and the way we execute on the field. And the same for them. … It’s about execution in an intense environment, first game of the year. We’ll be ready to play and we hope we can execute against a really good defense.”

[Aaron Rodgers can do it all. If the Packers got their offseason right, he might not have to.]

Rodgers had been scheduled to play two preseason games but missed one in Baltimore because of back tightness and another against the Oakland Raiders in Winnipeg because of safety concerns about the field conditions. But he said that his practice-field work in LaFleur’s offensive system should not be dismissed.

“It’s not nothing,” Rodgers said. “You’re going against your own defense at full speed every day in practice. The game speed is obviously a step above practice speed. But it wouldn’t matter who you’re playing. It’s the National Football League. It’s a fast game and things happen quickly. You have to rely on your training, your experience in these situations. Again, most of those [Bears] guys haven’t played a lot in the preseason, either. It’s gonna be both teams trying to get accustomed to the speed of the offense and the defense, and who can adjust quickest and make the least amount of mistakes.”

Rodgers said this will be only the “first iteration of our offense” and vowed that there will be growth as the season progresses. LaFleur was hired as part of the trend of teams hiring young, offensive-minded head coaches in the mold of Los Angeles Rams Coach Sean McVay. In LaFleur’s case, he worked alongside McVay with the Washington Redskins and under McVay for a season in Los Angeles. LaFleur will try to get the Packers back into the playoffs after two straight misses, which led to Mike McCarthy’s ouster.

LaFleur can only hope to duplicate the year one success enjoyed last season by Bears Coach Matt Nagy. Nagy pushed along the development of quarterback Mitch Trubisky, and the Bears, after adding standout pass rusher Khalil Mack in a trade with the Raiders, rode the league’s third-ranked defense to win the NFC North. That came even after a season-opening loss at Green Bay in which Rodgers returned from a first-half knee injury to lead the Packers back from a 20-0 deficit.

The Bears’ season ended with an exasperating first-round playoff defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in which kicker Cody Parkey missed a would-be winning field goal when the football clanked off both an upright and the crossbar. Parkey is gone, and the Bears hope that Eddy Pineiro takes a positive first step Thursday toward ending their kicking misadventures.

Rodgers said he expects a captivating season-opening show.

“This is the National Football League,” Rodgers said. “There’s great players on both sides. We’ll both be ready to play and I expect the product to be good.”

