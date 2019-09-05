

Serena Williams could win her record-tying 101st match at the U.S. Open on Thursday. (Dominick Reuter/AFP)

Serena Williams continues her chase for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title at the U.S. Open. Here’s what you should know about the women’s semifinals; follow along for live updates from her match.

Pre-match reading

First semifinal: No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina vs. No. 8 seed Serena Williams

Williams surged into another Grand Slam semifinal Tuesday with an absolute flattening of Qiang Wang, a 6-1, 6-0 affair in the quarterfinals that seemed to stress neither her mind nor the right ankle she rolled a few days earlier. The pressure, of course, ramps up now, as Williams is (again) two wins away from capturing her record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title.

A win for Williams in Thursday’s semifinal, the first of the night, would also tie Chris Evert’s record of 101 singles victories at the U.S. Open. But first, Williams must get through 24-year-old Elina Svitolina, a Ukrainian who’s one of the best on tour at counterpunching — not just defending, but absorbing her opponent’s power and redirecting it with a crafty shot. Svitolina, ranked No. 5 in the world, has rolled through such power players as Venus Williams and Madison Keys without dropping a set in New York thus far. Critically for Svitolina’s confidence, she also owns a win against Williams, which came at the 2016 Summer Olympics. Before then, the Ukrainian had lost four straight matches against the 37-year-old.

In her last five Grand Slam events, Williams has advanced to the finals three times, losing all three championship matches.

Second semifinal: No. 13 seed Belinda Bencic vs. No. 15 seed Bianca Andreescu

In Thursday’s second semifinal, current prodigy meets former prodigy when 19-year-old Bianca Andreescu faces 22-year-old Belinda Bencic.

Andreescu, the Canadian daughter of Romanian immigrants who beat Elise Mertens 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 Wednesday night, hadn’t so much as played a main-draw match at the U.S. Open before this year. But her success is somewhat unsurprising: The teenager has been on a tear this year. She’s 7-10 against top 10 players this season, 13-3 in three-set matches, and she hasn’t lost a completed match since March. That last stat is somewhat misleading — Andreescu missed most of the clay-court season and all of the grass-court season with a rotator cuff injury — but it does speak to her talent on hard courts, where her all-court game and incredible power really shine. Should Andreescu beat Bencic, she would have a chance to become the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam singles title.

But Bencic, who beat Donna Vekic 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 in the quarterfinals, is a tricky opponent. With a (you guessed it) all-court game crafted by Melanie Molitor, Martina Hingis’s mother and coach, Bencic is not only a talented attacker and powerful server, she’s also no stranger to big moments at the U.S. Open. Fans may remember her as the precocious 17-year-old who made the quarterfinals in 2014; this year, she became the first Swiss woman since Hingis in 2001 to reach the final four in New York.

