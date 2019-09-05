

Despite rushing for over 1,000 yards last year, Adrian Peterson might not even be active for Sunday's season-opener. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

On Thursday afternoon, Adrian Peterson stood in front of his locker at the Washington Redskins practice facility and revealed a significant fact about his good friend Trent Williams, the team’s star left tackle who has been holding out.

Williams was in town.

Peterson appeared to instantly regret the admission. But he had been asked a question about whether he has been in contact with Williams, with whom he owns a gym in Houston.

“Yeah, actually I talked to him last night,” Peterson said, then chuckled before adding: “In person, so … yeah.”

[Case Keenum is an unwanted QB who keeps winning jobs. He ‘wouldn’t have it any other way.’]

So, Williams is in the area?

“Yeah, he’s here,” Peterson said. “He had to come back to take care of some things. I don’t know how long he’s going to be in town, I don’t know all that. It was just good for me to be able to catch up with him and see him because I haven’t caught up with him in a long time.”

This led to a question about whether Peterson thinks Williams will end his holdout soon, the way former Redskin DeAngelo Hall did earlier in the week. Peterson smiled again.

“I don’t know,” Peterson said. “I don’t want to get into all that. It’s Thursday, he won’t be in this week for sure. But that’s not really what we talked about. We just caught up and saw how he was doing and how things are going for him.”

During a radio interview on WMAL Thursday, team president Bruce Allen didn’t offer a timeline for when Williams might return, saying the team’s focus was on the players on the roster for Sunday’s season opener in Philadelphia.

“We have a lot of respect and like for Trent, but right now we have to focus on the task at hand,” Allen said.

Peterson went on to say the seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle was curious to know how things have been around the team and that he has been working out and has kept himself in shape, should the holdout end. Peterson has said previously that he hopes Williams will end his four-month holdout and return to the team.

“He’s doing good,” Peterson said.

[Daniel Snyder dreamed of owning the Redskins. Two decades in, success remains elusive.]

Eventually the topic turned to Peterson himself, who is going into the season in the awkward position of not being the starting running back. Earlier in the week, Coach Jay Gruden said Derrius Guice will be the starting running back and did not lay out a clear plan for how Peterson will be used on Sunday.

In fact, Gruden refused to guarantee that Peterson will even play against the Eagles, suggesting a scenario exists in which he’ll only dress three running backs, one of whom will have to play special teams. With Guice being the starter and Chris Thompson the third down back, that probably would make the newly-claimed Wendell Smallwood the third running back.

Gruden was quick to say that the possibility is one of many he is considering and could depend on the availability of tight end Jordan Reed and even defensive lineman Caleb Brantley who has been slowed with a foot injury.

“Ifs,” Gruden called these possibilities.

Then he paused.

“If a hurricane hits then we won’t have a game, so there’s a lot of ‘ifs’ we have to worry about,” he added. “So we’re just going to go tomorrow and see who’s active and see who can play and then we’ll make the determination come Sunday.”

Still, even the suggestion of not playing had to hit Peterson hard, just a year after he rushed for 1,042 yards and was one of the team’s lone bright spots on offense. Peterson didn’t address the possibility, but seemed to understand how his role has changed now that Guice has recovered from his torn ACL.

“I knew when I came in what the scenario was, and I came in and was able to fill the void for a period of time. … [Guice has] been working hard to get back onto the field,” Peterson said. “At the end of the day, I’m going to do what they ask me to do.”

Read more:

The Redskins are already getting big contributions out of their rookie class

NFL teams thought Donald Penn was retired. Now he’s preparing to start for the Redskins.

Montez Sweat has big-time talent. His Redskins teammates are teaching him the little things.