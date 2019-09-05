

A statue honoring African American tennis icon Althea Gibson was unveiled Aug. 26 at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. (Arlyn Gajilan/Reuters)

NEW YORK — They search their considerable memory banks but cannot recall ever seeing her play on television. Some learned her name and boundless significance only through word of mouth from older relatives. One learned of her 1957 Wimbledon title only through an African American weekly magazine, either Jet or Ebony.

People of all human hues have stopped this U.S. Open and eyed the newest attraction of the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center: the statue of Althea Gibson, that pioneer’s pioneer, unveiled at the start of the tournament. They have practiced the selfie art, posed for photographs or, best yet, conversed. They have studied the interpretation — Gibson, emerging from a box because the world could not keep her in a box, her shoulder “exposed because that’s the shoulder that everybody since has stood on,” sculptor Eric Goulder said.

Some have quibbled somewhat, wishing the statue were full-length, or that it depicted an older Gibson. All have loved the adjacent box with Gibson’s quotation: “I hope that I have accomplished just one thing: that I have been a credit to tennis and my country.”

Gibson lived from 1927 to 2003, born to South Carolina sharecroppers who moved to 143rd Street in Harlem for her childhood. She constructed a tiptop tennis game she could not pursue among the tiptop players because of untold discrimination and mainstream omission. Once finally and painstakingly included, she crammed five Grand Slam singles and five Grand Slam doubles titles into the years 1956 through ’58.

Six decades on, current players spoke repeatedly and gratefully of her here, as when seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams, 39, said: “I would love it if people knew her more,” and, “I can’t even imagine what she went through,” and, “Who knows what kind of line calls she got?”

A freshly dedicated tribute became an essential stopping place, the most essential observations coming from African Americans of a certain vintage.

“I did not have a reaction to the statue itself as much as I had a reaction to the emotion, the emotion of the idea that the statue was finally there,” said Johnnye Ervin, 81, who loved tennis starting as a 10-year-old girl in Boston, and visits the U.S. Open annually with her husband, Thomas Ervin, and friend, Douglas Watkins. “We were just waiting for this day, waiting for when this will happen, and I’m happy that this will stimulate more conversation about who she was.”

“We are grateful that her achievements are being shown to the world,” said Doris McDuffie, a North Carolinian alongside her New York-based friend Pat Logan. “So we have the male, Arthur [Ashe], and now we have a female, who also paved the way for us. That’s the thing. It means that we are no longer hidden.”

[Billie Jean King on fighting for equal pay for women: ‘Pressure is a privilege’]

“She was a role model for the black race, because we didn’t have that many,” said Gloria Williams, 76, these days of Richmond, whose longtime dream of seeing a U.S. Open materialized when her excellent son-in-law drove her north. “You know, we had men. Football and basketball and baseball stars, Jackie Robinson. I’m old enough to remember.”

“So then when you look at the legacy, somebody remembers, it just hits your heart in the right way,” said Van King, 70, a former advertising artist who teaches tennis in Chicago and watches with his wife, Evelyn, as their 27-year-old son, Evan, plays Grand Slams and ranks No. 120 in doubles. “Oh, powerful, powerful. I’m so proud that they’ve done this, and then, she brought such beauty to the game.

“And she had every shot … Short backswings, follow-through, beautiful technique. And her hands, I mean, just great hands. Beautiful understanding of the court, volleys just clean as silk. Movement, it’s like, wow.”

He knows because, after her careers in tennis and golf, he saw her in an exhibition at Madison Square Garden.

To hear him relish that memory is to envision a particular beauty, and to remember that Gibson played more in imaginations than on television, with tennis of her era aired only spottily. Ervin remembers that Gibson’s titles mattered to her, but can’t remember reacting to any of them as one would viewing television.

Said McDuffie, “When I first learned [as a child] there was such a thing as tennis, it was through her name,” in her childhood in Elizabethtown, N.C., where the name arose only in conversation, as McDuffie recalls. The same went for Gloria Williams, who loved sports, reveled in seeing the Polo Grounds, the bygone baseball stadium, from her family’s apartment in Brooklyn, and played volleyball until age 75. She might have tried tennis had the American culture encouraged.

“Talent,” McDuffie said, “was in them before, but they were not allowed …”

“Because the consensus has always been that tennis is not for black folks,” her friend Logan, raised in Alabama, intervened. “We’ve got basketball. We’ve got football.”

“And not only that, we couldn’t afford it,” McDuffie said. “Because you had to pay to play. In my hometown, a small town in North Carolina, with the schools that were there, they were segregated schools. We didn’t have the same privileges, or the equipment, facilities, any of those things, that the white school had.”

“We weren’t exposed to it,” Logan said.

“In fact, even though money was coming from the federal government and everything, it was not filtered down to us to have the same things, even with books,” McDuffie said. “We got used books. We got used typewriters. All those things.”

“We weren’t supposed to do it,” Logan said. “That was for rich, white kids. So even if you wanted to, you just weren’t exposed to it, because you couldn’t afford it. So since I’ve been in New York, it’s been somewhat similar, because, I’ve heard people say, ‘Why do blacks play tennis? You’ve got football. You’ve got basketball. What more do you want? That’s our sport.’ I’ve heard people say that. You’re taken aback.”

Only through Jet or Ebony did King, at age 7 or 8 in Battle Creek, Mich., see photos of Gibson accepting major trophies. “You know,” he said, “it’s one thing your Mom tells you, your Dad tells you, you can do anything. But now, when you see it, whoa.”

He still has a photo from the 1999 U.S. Open of his son, future pro, then 7, in a subway station beside a Gibson ad. Ervin still has the photo from the 1984 U.S. Open, where she spotted Gibson and had the gumption to go converse with her. “She put her arm around my son,” Ervin said, “and took a picture like he was her nephew or something. That’s one of my most prized possessions.”

To those scattered pictures, all can add the new, snapped this U.S. Open, alongside a statue, in which “I just see the diversity and all the magnitude of her, really,” Gloria Williams said. “People should appreciate. We don’t need a whole lot of controversy. We are all one people whether we know it or not. We all bleed. We all die one day.”

Read more:

Rafael Nadal rolls into U.S. Open semifinals with straight-set win over Diego Schwartzman

Roger Federer wilts in fifth set as unseeded Grigor Dimitrov advances to U.S. Open semifinals

Serena Williams cruises into semifinals of U.S. Open with her 100th career win in the event