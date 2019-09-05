

David Johnson and the new-look Arizona offense get unveiled on Sunday. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

We’ve waited all year for fantasy football to get going, and it’s finally upon us. With draft season all but over, it’s time to think of the game in week-to-week terms, and these rankings are here to help.

The rankings default to half-PPR settings, so for full-PPR or standard leagues, by all means adjust players up or down a bit if they are particularly dependent on receiving volume or touchdowns. Following the rankings, I’ll have some notes on players or particular interest this week.

Sample HTML block

4 QB names of interest

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs (rank this week: 2): Coming off a historically massive season, his first in the NFL as a full-time starter, Mahomes gets a test right away in the form of a road game against a tough Jaguars defense.

Baker Mayfield, Browns (6): And so begins the march to a Browns berth in the Super Bowl (or at least the march to a playoff appearance, which seems like the minimum many assume this previously bedraggled franchise will accomplish), putting just the teensiest amount of pressure on Mayfield to live up to sky-high expectations.

Lamar Jackson, Ravens (8): Baltimore probably won’t have to pull out all the tricks up its sleeve, given the likelihood that it rolls over Miami, but Jackson’s ability to make accurate passes, particularly downfield, will be under scrutiny.

Kyler Murray, Cardinals (16): Time to start seeing what Kliff Kingsbury’s offense will actually look like, and whether this year’s No. 1 overall pick is up to the task of running it at an NFL level.

4 RB names of interest

David Johnson, Cardinals (6): Also time to see how much Arizona’s cutting-edge attack helps Johnson resemble the dynamo he was in 2016, when he finished No. 1 in fantasy.

Le’Veon Bell, Jets (10): When last seen, Bell was as good as ever — but that was in 2017 (technically, January 2018, in a playoff loss to the Jaguars) and with the Steelers. Questions abound about whether he’ll be used as heavily in New York as he was in Pittsburgh, and if Jets Coach Adam Gase will run a higher-tempo attack than he did with the Dolphins.

Todd Gurley, Rams (12): So, how’s that knee? Also, how’s that division of labor in the Rams’ backfield these days?

Damien Williams (20)/LeSean McCoy (36): Those who pounced on Williams in the early rounds, only to see McCoy swoop in last week, will be hoping their guy submits a standout performance against the aforementioned tough Jacksonville defense while the former Bills RB is presumably eased in.

4 WR names of interest

Odell Beckham Jr., Browns (3): An OBJ on the receiving end of passes from a QB who excels at throwing downfield — and happens to be very much on the upslope of his career? Can’t wait to see what that looks like.

Antonio Brown, Raiders (11): After all the bizarre foot injuries, confounding helmet woes and assorted other histrionics this summer, the real issue facing Brown this fall could be whether QB Derek Carr can effectively get the ball to him.

Chris Godwin, Buccaneers (14): The darling of the fantasy community gets to show what all the fuss was about.

T.Y. Hilton, Colts (22): The last time he had Jacoby Brissett as his QB, Hilton submitted a somewhat disappointing 2017 campaign, but there are reasons to think that things go will go better this time around.

3 TE names of interest

Hunter Henry, Chargers (5): Finally free of Antonio Gates and in possession of fully functioning knees, Henry looks to make good on the considerable promise he showed in 2016 and 2017.

Evan Engram, Giants (6): If Engram is going to have the monster season many expect, he’ll want to be especially prolific while Golden Tate is on a four-game suspension.

Geoff Swaim, Jaguars (25): Nick Foles loves throwing to his TEs, and the top guy on Jacksonville’s depth chart could be very busy helping the Jags keep up with the Chiefs on the scoreboard. Or, you know, maybe not, but if Swaim blows up Sunday, he’ll be a hot name on the waiver wire.