

Austin Voth will make his fifth start of the season in Atlanta on Saturday. (Julio Cortez/AP)

ATLANTA — The back of the Washington Nationals’ rotation continues to shift, this time because Joe Ross is experiencing right forearm pain and can’t pitch Saturday night against the Braves at SunTrust Park. Austin Voth will start in his place.

Ross, 25, felt forearm soreness during his regular between-starts bullpen session this week. He has been the team’s fifth starter for a few turns now, after winning that spot over Erick Fedde, but had his worst outing of the season against the New York Mets this past Monday.

Manager Dave Martinez expects Voth to throw around 75 to 80 pitches, and hopes the right-hander can complete five innings. Fedde will back up Voth, who had success against the Braves earlier this season — six innings, two runs on June 23 — and because the club’s been generally impressed with him this season. Voth was the fifth starter before going to the injured list with right shoulder tendinitis in July. He then began a lengthy rehab process that sent him through the Gulf Coast League before he made two starts for the Class AA Harrisburg Senators.

Voth’s success varied during his recovery. And his next task is to hold down one of baseball’s best lineups in the middle of a pennant race.

Ross’s forearm was not the only injury news for the Nationals on Friday. They will also be without utility infielder Adrián Sanchez for a few days as he recovers from a stomach virus. And Roenis Elías has a tweaked right hamstring after exiting in the eighth inning of a 4-0 loss here Thursday night. Elías strained his hamstring on Aug. 2, and missed close to a month. This time, the pain is just above where he felt it the first time, he said Friday, and he is likely to undergo an MRI on Saturday. The Nationals are waiting an extra day so the swelling doesn’t obscure results.

“I definitely feel more optimistic with the results,” Elías said Friday, through a team interpreter, when asked to compare his pain to the August injury. “As you saw last night, I walked off the field fine. Once I felt it, I kind of bent over a little bit, but the first time I injured it I almost had to be helped off the field with how bad it hurt.

“But more than anything I’m just frustrated. I’m trying to help the team any way I can, to help us win. And I keep getting these little nagging injuries, but just have to stay positive.”

[The Nationals need to solidify their left-handed specialist situation — and fast]

Without Elías, the Nationals’ bullpen is down to one left-handed reliever in Sean Doolittle. Doolittle, typically the team’s closer, came off the injured list on Sept. 1, and is working back to high-leverage spots. Martinez noted Friday that Elías’s injury could push Doolittle into those situations sooner than expected. The Braves have Freddie Freeman, one of the league’s most feared lefties, and Washington has limited options to match up with him. Doolittle is one. Another is Wander Suero, a righty with good reverse splits and a cutter that rides in on lefties.

But Martinez really just needs Elías healthy for the stretch run of this season. The team traded for him on July 31 to face lefties in big moments, and so far he’s either struggled or been stuck on the sidelines.

LINEUPS

Nationals (78-61)

Trea Turner SS

Howie Kendrick 2B

Anthony Rendon 3B

Juan Soto LF

Ryan Zimmerman 1B

Victor Robles CF

Yan Gomes C

Michael A. Taylor RF

Patrick Corbin P

Braves (87-54)

Ronald Acuna Jr. CF

Ozzie Albies 2B

Freddie Freeman 1B

Josh Donaldson 3B

Adam Duvall LF

Dansby Swanson SS

Austin Riley RF

Tyler Flowers C

Dallas Keuchel P

