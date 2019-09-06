

The NFL’s regular season began Thursday night, and ESPN’s Dan Le Batard was not happy about it.

In a more than five-minute monologue Thursday afternoon on his television show, “Highly Questionable,” that touched on a laundry list of concerns surrounding the NFL — traumatic brain injuries, racial inequality, domestic abuse, its relationship with the NCAA — Le Batard compared football fans to “twitching” junkies addicted to the game, and the sport to a corrupt church and circus.

“This drug might be unhealthy, but it gets us so very high,” he said while seated beside his co-hosts, commentator Israel Gutierrez and Le Batard’s father (and the show’s emcee), Gonzalo. “We love the blood lust too much to break for all the moral speed bumps once the action starts.”

“Looking bad, that’s the worst crime,” he concluded minutes later. “Being bad? Meh. That can be camouflaged, even draped in the flag as long as you ignore the unemployed black quarterback kneeling before it.”

Le Batard accused fans of ignoring the league’s ethical qualms, such as the mascot of the Washington franchise and the presence of players with legally dubious histories, as long as they can wager on games and draft players for their fantasy football teams.

Representatives from ESPN and the NFL did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

It was the second time in three months that Le Batard used his platform at ESPN, where he also hosts a radio show, to speak out.

In July, he criticized supporters of President Trump who chanted, “Send her back!” in reference to Somalia-born Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) at a campaign rally. He said the event “felt un-American” and the chants were “deeply offensive.” During the same show, he denounced ESPN’s policy that forbids political commentary on its airwaves.

“We here at ESPN don’t have the stomach for the fight,” Le Batard said on the air. “We don’t talk about what is happening unless there is some sort of weak, cowardly sports angle that we can run it through.”

Stop what you're doing and watch this.@LeBatardShow responds to the racist "Send her back" and "Go back to your country" attacks against Ilhan Omar and other congresswomen.



"If you're not calling it abhorrent, obviously racist, dangerous rhetoric, you're complicit." pic.twitter.com/ntOC2Seg3b — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) July 18, 2019

Those remarks drew a reprimand from higher-ups at ESPN. Le Batard was summoned to New York to meet with network president Jimmy Pitaro, who since taking over in March 2018 has said ESPN’s viewers do not want the network to cover political issues that do not intersect with sports.

“We have to understand we’re here to serve sports fans,” Pitaro said in an interview with The Washington Post weeks before Le Batard’s previous comments. “All sports fans.”

ESPN has parted with contributors following conflicts with the NFL. Columnist Bill Simmons was dismissed from the network in 2015 after criticizing Commissioner Roger Goodell’s handling of domestic violence allegations against then-Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice and the New England Patriots’ “Deflategate” controversy. Then-ESPN president John Skipper later said Simmons’s ouster “had nothing to do with his comments about the commissioner. I severed our relationship with Bill because of his repeated lack of respect for this company and, more importantly, the people who work here.”

