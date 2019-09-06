

Is a big season in store for Derrius Guice? (Susan Walsh/Associated Press)

For the past four years, I’ve made five preposterously positive predictions about the Redskins’ coming seasons — team and individual accomplishments that are within the realm of possibility, but highly unlikely to occur. They’re a degree more ridiculous than your typical bold predictions, which often aren’t especially bold.

In 2015, three out of my five seemingly outlandish predictions came true, including Kirk Cousins throwing at least 15 more touchdowns than interceptions. Since then, I’ve gone 0-15, which is a more appropriate reflection of a preseason exercise that, while rooted in facts and analysis, is supposed to be more fun than serious.

In the spirit of tradition, here are five things that the Redskins probably won’t (but maybe will!) accomplish this season:

1. Derrius Guice will rush for at least 1,500 yards.

Why it’s preposterous: Here’s the list of Redskins who have rushed for 1,500 yards in a season: Clinton Portis and Alfred Morris. Guice, a second-round pick in 2018, missed all of his rookie campaign after suffering a torn ACL in his first preseason game, and while he looked good in limited action this preseason, it remains to be seen if he can handle the workload of a No. 1 back. Washington averaged 110.9 yards rushing per game last season, 17th in the league. Entering training camp, Pro Football Focus suggested the Redskins’ offensive line had the potential to be a top-five unit. Without Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams, who continues to hold out, PFF ranks Washington’s O-line 20th in the league.

Why it could happen: Many of you scoffed at last year’s prediction in this space that Adrian Peterson would rush for at least 1,200 yards, and for good reason. The 34-year-old, who was signed off the scrap heap during training camp, ultimately fell short of that number, but he did become the first Redskins running back to eclipse 1,000 yards since Morris in 2014. Coach Jay Gruden recently made it clear that Guice, 22, will receive the lion’s share of the carries this year. “We drafted him for a reason,” Gruden said. “We feel like he can be a first-, second- and even third-down back if needed. The offense, carries-wise, will probably go through him, pretty much.” With or without Williams, if the offensive line can stay healthier this season than it has over the past two years, Guice could live up to the hype.

2. Washington will lead the league in sacks.

Why it’s preposterous: The Redskins’ 46 sacks last season were their most since they had 50 in 1991 en route to winning the Super Bowl, and yet Washington still finished with six fewer sacks than 2018 league leaders Kansas City and Pittsburgh. Outside linebacker Preston Smith, who registered four sacks while starting every game last year, signed with the Packers during the offseason.

Why it could happen: Washington’s young defensive line, including the Alabama Wall of Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, is already among the NFL’s best. Allen and Matt Ioannidis combined for 15.5 sacks last year, while Payne had five as a rookie. Outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan notched his third consecutive season with double-digit sacks (13) and will break Dexter Manley’s franchise record of 91 sacks with seven more this year. The Redskins traded up to draft pass rusher Montez Sweat in the first round and many expect the rookie to be an upgrade over Smith. This is the least preposterous prediction of the bunch.

3. Terry McLaurin will catch at least eight touchdown passes.

Why it’s preposterous: When was the last time a rookie receiver burst on the scene in D.C. with a memorable first year? Charlie Brown set the Redskins’ rookie record for touchdown receptions with eight in nine games during the strike-shortened 1982 season. Since then, Gary Clark’s five touchdowns in 1985 and Rod Gardner’s four touchdowns in 2001 are the team’s high-water marks for first-year receivers. NBC Sports Washington’s Peter Hailey crunched the numbers on how wide receivers selected in the third round, as McLaurin was, have fared in their rookie years over the past five seasons, and they’re not exactly encouraging. Washington’s last third-round wide receiver, Leonard Hankerson, had 13 catches for 163 yards in four games as a rookie in 2011.

Why it could happen: McLaurin was a touchdown machine during his senior season at Ohio State, with 11 of his 35 receptions resulting in scores. There’s a decent chance the quarterback who threw McLaurin all but one of those touchdowns, Redskins first-round pick Dwayne Haskins, will be starting in Washington before the season is done. The 6-foot, 210-pound McLaurin had an impressive training camp and will start in Week 1 on the outside. For as long as Case Keenum has the starting quarterback job, he’ll be forced to rely on a young receiving corps; Paul Richardson Jr. is the team’s only wideout with more than two years of experience.

4. The Redskins’ offense will crack the top 10 in scoring.

Why it’s preposterous: Washington hasn’t finished in the top 10 in scoring since 2015, when Cousins rewrote several single-season franchise records while slinging the ball around to Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson. Last year, the Redskins averaged 17.6 points per game, the fourth-fewest in the league. The recipe for success on offense this season would seem to be controlling the clock with a ground-and-pound attack.

Why it could happen: The Redskins were the most injured team in the NFL last season, placing 28 players on injured reserve. The offense was hit especially hard by the injury bug, with Washington ranking last in Football Outsiders’ Adjusted Games Lost metric among offensive players. As usual, tight end Jordan Reed’s health will be a major factor. Reed had a career-high 87 catches and 11 touchdowns in 2015, which was also the last time he played in at least 14 games.

5. The Redskins will win at least 10 games.

Why it’s preposterous: It’s been 28 years since Washington won 11 regular season games, the longest such drought in the NFL. The Redskins have won 10 games only three times since their 1991 Super Bowl season, most recently during Robert Griffin III’s rookie year. Oddsmakers peg the Redskins as a six-win team. Given Washington’s brutal early-season schedule, there’s a very real chance the team is 0-5 heading into a Week 6 showdown against the Dolphins.

Why it could happen: The Redskins might’ve won 10 games last season if Alex Smith hadn’t suffered a gruesome leg injury in Week 10. Washington was forced to turn to Colt McCoy, Mark Sanchez and finally Josh Johnson, who hadn’t thrown an NFL pass in seven years, over the final six weeks. They still finished 7-9. Better luck on the injury front and an improved defense with the addition of safety Landon Collins could be enough for a three-game turnaround.

