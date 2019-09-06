

The drama surrounding the Oakland Raiders and wideout Antonio Brown doesn’t appear to be ending anytime soon. At the very least, the seven-time Pro Bowl receiver will not be with the team for its Week 1 game against Denver, according to NFL Network. It’s also theoretically possible he never plays a game for the Raiders. Ever. That could be bad news for fantasy owners who invested a second-round pick for his services.

Luckily, there are some options to fill that gaping hole on your roster; namely, Raiders teammate Tyrell Williams who, as of Friday morning, was No. 2 on the team’s depth chart and still available in approximately 30 percent of fantasy leagues.

Williams caught 41 of 47 catchable targets (out of 65 total targets, per Sports Info Solutions) for 653 yards and five touchdowns in 2018 as the No. 3 wideout for the Los Angeles Chargers. In 2016, he was the Chargers’ top wide receiver after Keenan Allen was lost for the year to a knee injury in Week 1, catching 69 of 90 on-target throws (out of 119 targets) for 1,059 yards and seven touchdowns.

The latter is a good indication of what you could expect if Williams is indeed the Raiders’ top option, especially with so many targets from last year up for grabs. Four of Oakland’s most-targeted receivers from 2018 — Jared Cook, Jordy Nelson, Seth Roberts and Amari Cooper — are gone, leaving 284 of the team’s 530 targets (54 percent) unaccounted for. And Williams has outperformed the average NFL receiver in fantasy points per target over his four-year career.

“I feel like I’m one of the more underrated receivers,” Williams told NBC Sports in July. “I know I can run every route and obviously I can get better at it, but I know I can run all those routes, I can get open with every route. So, I definitely feel like I’m overlooked in my short game, but I do feel I can be a good short route runner.”

Tyrell Williams excelled on a variety of routes in 2016.



87th percentile success rate vs. man coverage in #ReceptionPerception pic.twitter.com/QB19kXm4KW — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) July 19, 2017

If quarterback Derek Carr looks for Williams as much as he did his other No. 1 receivers since entering the NFL in 2014, we could see Williams targeted something like 8.7 times per game, a robust number that would put him among the most-targeted receivers in the NFL.

Rookie Hunter Renfrow, a two-time College Football Playoff champion at Clemson (who is available in 90 percent of fantasy leagues), should also receive a boost, since he should be on the field when the Raiders go 11 personnel (one running back, one tight end and three wide receivers). Dubbed a “magician in the slot” by Pro Football Focus, Renfrow caught 49 of 50 on-target throws as Clemson’s slot receiver and showed good chemistry with Carr during the preseason.

Practices continues as usual for the rest of the #Raiders team. QB Derek Carr connects with rookie WR Hunter Renfrow during the individual period. Renfrow has been a standout throughout preseason. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/pwDHdxqpk9 — MJ Acosta (@MJAcostaTV) September 5, 2019

Oakland’s tight end, Darren Waller, was hyped by some before the start of the regular season but remains available in 90 percent of fantasy leagues. His production in the NFL has been limited — he was suspended for the entire 2017 season for violating the league’s substance abuse policy — but Carr loves throwing to his tight ends (Cook led the team in targets last year with 101) and Waller has the skills to excel if that continues in 2019.

“He learns fast. He is fast. He’s extremely talented. I think he’s going to be one of the best kept secrets in the league,” Raiders Coach Jon Gruden said of Waller. “I really believe he’s got a future if he keeps working like he is.”

Until Brown’s future becomes more clear, Waller could be worth a flier.

