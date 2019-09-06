

Hugh Freeze’s first couple of games at Liberty have taken an odd turn. (Matt Bell/Associated Press)

One of the more peculiar images from the opening weekend of college football season on Saturday was the sight of Hugh Freeze laid out on a hospital bed in the coaching box, doing what he could to lead the Flames against visiting Syracuse in his debut as the program’s head coach. The postgame “handshake” with Orange Coach Dino Babers was particularly whimsical.

Weirdest sport on earth pic.twitter.com/rLw5RkvkGK — Sharks with rabies (@thejasonkirk) September 1, 2019

Freeze had surgery to combat a potentially life-threatening staph infection just weeks earlier, so his health isn’t a laughing matter. But the college football world remains rapt as he considers his options for Liberty’s second game, this one at Louisiana.

[Liberty bets on big-time success with a disgraced coach]

The road game presents entirely new challenges, as apparently the hospital bed is not an option for the trip to Lafayette. Instead, Freeze will coach the game — again in the press box — from what a school spokesman is calling a “medical chair.”

“We’re not calling it a dental chair,” Todd Whetmore told Yahoo’s Pat Forde after reports surfaced earlier Friday that the chair would indeed resemble something you’d sit in at the orthodontist’s. “It’s a medical chair that allows him to be elevated.”

Liberty is traveling to the game on Friday, though Freeze will travel separately and arrive later than the rest of the team.

As told earlier this week by ESPN’s Chris Low, Liberty was able to accommodate Freeze’s hospital bed by cramming it into what was originally a radio/TV booth in the press box and then cutting a hole into the wall so Freeze could see his coaches in the coaches’ booth next door. It wasn’t exactly an ideal setup.

“Obviously, we could talk and I was looking dead at them through the hole, but it wasn’t the same,” Freeze told Low. “I was wearing my normal headset where I could flip back and forth between the offense and defense. But not being able to talk to the officials and look my quarterbacks in the eyes, it was just really, really different and really, really odd.

“It was surreal and almost didn’t feel like a real game. I couldn’t lean up, and if I tilted that bed any higher, I could tell it was going to make my back cramp. So I went as high as I could with it, which wasn’t very high, and when the game started moving to my right, going to about the 30-yard line, I had to look at the monitor.”

The press box at Louisiana’s Cajun Field apparently cannot accommodate the hospital bed, however, so Freeze will be coaching from his medical/dental chair. And the mirth continued Friday on Twitter:

Liberty Coaches’ Box: WEEK 3 pic.twitter.com/IHRgPiSHVv — Karen Howell (@karenehowell) September 6, 2019

What if every week Hugh Freeze coached from a different seating arrangement?

Week 1: hospital bed

Week 2: dentist chair

Week 3: lay-z-boy

Week 4: bean bag chair

Week 5: life guard stand

Week 6: tanning bed

Week 7: mechanical bull

Week 8: iron throne

Week 9: Wal-mart scooter — David M Hale (@ADavidHaleJoint) September 6, 2019

Read more:

Ohio State vs. Cincinnati marks a crossroads, with a connection in New Hampshire

Your college football team rolled in its opener. How excited should you really be?

Tennessee wide receiver who joked about losing to Georgia State leaves program

Jerry Brewer: The SEC had an embarrassing Week 1. For any other conference, that might actually matter.

Brock Hoffman ruling draws ire from Virginia Tech Coach Justin Fuente