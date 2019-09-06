

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow matched a program record with five touchdown passes in a season-opening victory. (Tyler Kaufman/AP)

Joe Burrow had seemingly led the LSU offense into a new era, one long promised but never fully delivered. He had tied a program record with five touchdown passes during last Saturday’s season-opening win against Georgia Southern, needing just the first half to do so. The normally grinding Tigers romped, 55-3, the most points they had scored in a season opener since 2000 and their most in any regulation game since 2014.

But the redshirt senior quarterback’s reaction to the performance revealed as much about LSU’s commitment to transforming its offense as did the statistics.

“We still left some points on the field,” Burrow, a redshirt senior, said Tuesday. “So we’re working to correct that.”

A far more demanding test for sixth-ranked LSU will come Saturday at No. 9 Texas, but it appears clear the Tigers are ready to fully open things up.

“I love it,” Burrow said of moving full time to a no-huddle spread formation, crediting offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and passing game coordinator Joe Brady. “I have a lot of freedom within the offense to do the things that I want to do. Coach E and Coach Joe do a great job of listening to my inputs and actually implementing them.

“A lot of coaches will listen and kind of toss it to the wayside. I’ll come with an idea, and you’ll see it in the game plan the next day, so that fires me up.”

As has the addition of Brady, 28, who spent the past two seasons as an offensive assistant with the New Orleans Saints. Head coach Ed Orgeron has called Brady a “game changer” on the offensive staff for his expertise in the run-pass option and play designs to get the ball to running backs and tight ends.

In the season opener, 14 Tigers players caught passes, including five running backs, bringing an element of the Saints’ prolific passing game behind quarterback Drew Brees and Coach Sean Payton, for whom Orgeron served as defensive line coach in 2008.

Brady’s contributions come a season after Ensminger started Burrow on the path to directing the spread. Last year Burrow, who spent his first two seasons as a backup at Ohio State, became the first quarterback in LSU history to pass for 2,500 yards and rush for more than 350. His 3,293 yards of total offense last season ranked second in program history. He capped his junior campaign by throwing for 394 yards and four touchdowns in a 40-32 Fiesta Bowl win over No. 8 Central Florida during which LSU lined up in the spread more than it had in any other game.

Still, there was skepticism entering this season that the Tigers would rely less on the running game, a program signature established in 11-plus seasons under Orgeron’s predecessor, Les Miles. In the 2018 season, LSU still ran 176 more times than it threw. Burrow’s completion percentage of 57.8 ranked 79th in major college football; he completed 20 or more passes in a game just three times (the final three); and he threw 16 touchdown passes all season.

Fast forward to the 2019 opener, when he completed 23 of 27 passes with five touchdowns, two more than in his first four games of 2018.

“Night and day, night and day,” Orgeron said of Burrow’s development from last year. “Confident. He was on the money [last week]. Very well prepared. The lookovers at the line of scrimmage, he knew he where to go. It makes you have a lot of confidence.”

Burrow was not sacked against Georgia Southern, and the protection in part allowed the Tigers to flourish with a balanced attack, passing 39 times and running 33. That ratio is a far cry from the LSU offenses of the past 15 years that came nowhere close to a 50-50 split between run and pass plays.

“I do believe we have the skill and the knowledge to get people open, to catch the football and make yards after the catch,” Orgeron said. “But we do have to protect the quarterback first.”

Orgeron’s decision to adopt the spread offense full time had evolved in fits and starts since he took over for Miles on an interim basis following the first four games in 2016. The predictable run-first offense had sputtered, scoring just nine touchdowns in the first four games and averaged 339.5 yards of total offense. Ensminger was elevated by Orgeron from tight ends coach to offensive coordinator and play-caller, and over the final eight games LSU averaged 32 points and 464.9 total yards of offense, scoring 38 points or more five times.

Still, Orgeron went outside the program to hire Matt Canada as offensive coordinator before the 2017 season. Canada’s tenure would last only one year, and Orgeron reinstalled Ensminger as coordinator before last season.

The transition to a full-time spread has already accrued dividends beyond a less predictable offense or even elevated yards and points. There’s been an uptick in interest from high school players as well, according to Orgeron.

LSU recruits heavily in Texas, and Orgeron emphasized how well the offense performs in Austin could impact future classes.

“They want to see us throwing the football,” he said of potential recruits. “They want to see us in the shotgun. The quarterbacks love seeing it. The playmakers love getting the ball in their hand. The running backs love it. Offensive linemen love it. They love seeing you score points.”

