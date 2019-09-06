

Green Bay's Preston Smith sacks Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky during the second half of Thursday night's season opener, which the Packers won, 10-3. (Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press)

The Chicago Bears believe in Mitchell Trubisky. In 2017, they traded up, from the third pick to the second, to draft him ahead of, among others, Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson. When General Manager Ryan Pace landed on Matt Nagy as his head coach, the partnership he envisioned as a model was Sean Payton and Drew Brees. They pitched free agents on playing with a young, dynamic quarterback. They traded two first-round picks for Khalil Mack in part because Trubisky’s inexpensive rookie deal allowed for it, and in part because they believed Trubisky was ready to be the center of a championship team. Earnestly, the Bears saw Trubisky as an asset, not an obstacle for a loaded roster to overcome.

Trubisky’s performance Thursday night, in a pitiful 10-3 loss to the Green Bay Packers in the NFL season opener, tested that faith. Trubisky completed 26 of 45 passes for 228 yards with a terrible interception lofted into the end zone. Green Bay’s new-look defense rendered him inept by pressuring him and forcing him to stay in the pocket and decipher intricate coverages. “We wanted to make Mitch play quarterback,” Packers cornerback Tramon Williams told reporters.

Full Tramon Williams quote on Mitch Trubisky:



"We wanted to make Mitch play quarterback. We knew they had a lot of weapons, we knew they were dangerous, we knew all of those things. But we knew if we could make Mitch play quarterback, that we’d have a chance." — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 6, 2019

Week 1 breeds overreaction. It is possible that by October, Thursday night’s debacle could be viewed as an outlier, a mixture between a ferocious defense, a quarterback in need of knocking off rust and a play-caller having a rare off night — Nagy did Trubisky no favors by calling only 12 running plays, despite the enticing presence of rookie running back David Montgomery.

[Packers scrape out win in NFL opener]

But it was a disaster of a starter for a quarterback and team in a crucial season. The central issue of the Bears’ season is whether Trubisky remains their clear-cut franchise anchor or if they have entered a quarterbacking no man’s land. Essentially: Is Trubisky going to be Jared Goff, or is he going to be Blake Bortles?

Trubisky is entering his third season. After Jared Goff’s third season, which just ended with a Super Bowl loss, the Los Angeles Rams signed him to a four-year extension worth $134 million, with $110 million guaranteed, that keeps him tied to the franchise through 2024. It was the kind of contract that sets an organizational course, that provides confidence and clarity for the entire building.

The value of identifying a quarterback is immense. It becomes more fraught when a team expends a top-five pick to acquire one, and the results provide little direction. The belief and resources invested force teams to build around that kind of quarterback for a half-decade, no matter the results.

The Titans have hovered around mediocrity since drafting Marcus Mariota second overall in 2015. Entering the fifth and final season of his rookie deal, Tennessee still has not signed him to an extension, still has no clear picture of its quarterbacking future. The Jaguars were in a similar position with Bortles, and after a run to the AFC Championship in his fourth season, they felt compelled to give him a modest extension, which instantly turned to disaster. (Bortles, incidentally, just signed to back up Goff in Los Angeles.)

And the stakes are even higher for the Bears than most teams trying to determine whether their highly drafted quarterback is The Man going forward. While figuring that out, the Bears are also trying to win the Super Bowl with a roster that won 12 games last season. If Trubisky isn’t a franchise quarterback, it not only presents a future quandary. It would squander a promising present.

[NFL players increasingly want to use their leverage, and realize how little they have]

The Bears went 12-4 last season and lost a home playoff game only after a 43-yard field goal infamously bounced off both the upright and the crossbar. They brought back their entire core. They have the elements of a team primed for extended contention: great skill players, a loaded and accomplished defense, a quarterback theoretically still on the rise.

The quarterback, though, has always stood as more of a question than a franchise-maker. Trubisky showed signs last year that he could be a driving force of a championship team, not just along for the ride. He threw seven touchdown passes in one game. He only threw 12 interceptions in 14 starts. He threw for more than 300 yards four times, including against the Patriots. In the wild card loss, Trubisky started slow but still passed for 303 yards and was legitimately excellent in the second half, which included a go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter and a last-gasp drive that set up the fateful field goal.

Thursday night chipped away at the luster of Trubisky’s promise. The Bears need to take a major step forward this season, and in his opening game, he regressed badly. It is only Week 1. Another 15 opportunities await for Trubisky to validate the Bears’ belief in him. But it was a horrendous start, and if he cannot, it could turn a franchise’s promising future into a muddled dilemma.

Read more on the NFL:

Antonio Brown facing possible suspension or release from Raiders after incident with GM

How Kyler Murray went from a 5-foot-5 high school star to NFL’s most anticipated QB

John Clayton: The Steelers are less talented than a year ago. Their GM isn’t worried.

Best bets for NFL Week 1: Take the Chargers, Rams and 49ers

Sorry, Melvin Gordon, but Ezekiel Elliott’s contract is an outlier among running backs