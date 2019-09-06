

John Riggins carries the ball during the first quarter of the Redskins' win at New England in 1978. (Paul Benoit/AP)

The Redskins are 10-point underdogs at many sportsbooks for Sunday’s regular season opener in Philadelphia, which might be the largest Week 1 spread in franchise history. This marks the third time that Washington has been at least a nine-point underdog in Week 1 since 1978, which is as far back as Pro Football Reference’s regular season point spread data goes. Both times, the Redskins were the visiting team. Both times, they won outright.

The most recent instance was in 2012, when rookie quarterback Robert Griffin III went into the Superdome and led the Redskins, who were nine-point dogs, to a 40-32 win over the Saints in his first career start. The time before that, against New England in 1978, involved an improbable fumble return for a touchdown, the pope and a misplaced Patriots play sheet.



Robert Griffin III celebrates his first NFL touchdown pass in the Redskins' surprising win over the Saints in Week 1. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The Patriots, led by Coach Chuck Fairbanks and quarterback Steve Grogan, went 9-5 in 1977 and were being talked about as Super Bowl contenders when they arrived at training camp the following year. The hype only grew during New England’s dominant preseason, and the Patriots were installed as 9.5-point favorites for their Week 1 game in Foxborough, Mass. Jimmy the Greek picked the Patriots to cover the spread. SCORE, a tipsheet cited in The Post, predicted a 31-10 New England win.

Redskins players were unfazed ahead of their trip to Schaefer Stadium.

“Sure, we’re playing a good football team, but I do believe we have the capability to do it,” quarterback Joe Theismann told reporters a few days before the game. “We’re certainly not going up there to get embarrassed. I can tell you that.”

“Maybe we can shock the nation, but I don’t think we’re going to shock ourselves,” Redskins running back Mike Thomas said. “Maybe we can get a little respect up here.”

[Mike Thomas, former Redskins running back and 1975 NFL rookie of the year, dies at 66]

“If we play the kind of football we’re capable of playing, we’ll be representative,” fullback John Riggins said. “If we play like an expansion team, which we certainly have the capability of doing, it will be humiliating. We’ve put in a new offense. We’ve had new people in there, and it’s been a little unsettling. It won’t be a total shock if we don’t play spectacular football."

The Redskins also went 9-5 in 1977, but they replaced Coach George Allen with former Redskins linebacker Jack Pardee after the season. Pardee made it clear that his new players hadn’t forgotten the humiliating 45-7 defeat the Patriots handed them during the preseason the year before.

“One of the biggest things that has held up over the years is that when a team is routed by another team, the next time they play there’s an upset,” Pardee said. “I hope that will be the case this time. I’m excited about it. I’m ready to get started. We’ve had preparation, work, a lot of ifs and wherefores. You’re nearly as set as you’d like to be, but I’m ready to have something meaningful happen.”

Safety Ken Houston didn’t just hope for a Redskins upset. He predicted one.

“All you hear about New England is massive, or awesome or unbeatable,” Houston said. “But they’re football players, just like us. I think they’re good, but I think we are, too. I believe we’re going to win this football game, and I’m not afraid to go on record and say it. We’re sure not up there to go through the motions. We just might surprise some people, but it won’t surprise us.”

Fans hoping to watch the game on Channel 9 in D.C. may have been surprised to find coverage not from Foxboro, but from Rome, where ceremonies to mark the installation of Pope John Paul I were being held. CBS joined the Redskins-Patriots game in progress with about 30 seconds left in the first half and Washington leading 3-0. Glenn Brenner, Channel 9′s sports director at the time, told The Post the station received more than 800 calls of protest.



Washington's Diron Talbert sacks New England quarterback Steve Grogan. (AP) (Associated Press/Associated Press)

The Patriots took a 14-9 lead early in the fourth quarter on Grogan’s second touchdown pass of the game, a 45-yard strike to Harold Jackson. New England was attempting to run out the clock with fewer than three minutes remaining when Dave Butz forced a fumble by running back Horace Ivory. The loose football bounced directly into the arms of linebacker Brad Dusek, a former New England third-round pick, who ran 31 yards and lunged across the goal line to give Washington the lead for good.

“I’m just happy I made it to the end zone without passing out,” Dusek said after the Redskins held on for a 16-14 win.

“You have to believe,” Houston said.



“They just did a heck of a job stopping us,” said Grogan, who threw a pair of interceptions. “They just seemed to know what we were going to do before we did it. I don’t know how, but they did.”

One possible explanation? The Redskins had a copy of the Patriots’ game plan, as CBS commentator Paul Hornung reported during the broadcast of Washington’s win over the Eagles the following week. A Redskins team source told The Post that a list of Patriots plays was discovered in the visitors’ locker room at Schaefer Stadium, but Pardee would initially neither confirm nor deny that his players had access to such intelligence.

“How do you stop New England’s running game?” Pardee said when asked after the Eagles game about CBS’s report. “It doesn’t matter if you have the plays or not. … If you got the playbook, what the hell are you going to do with it? It’s not even worthy of comment. I don’t know where [Hornung] got his information.”

“It’s the first I’ve heard about it,” Redskins tight end Jean Fugett said. “Even if it was true, though, how do you know the Patriots didn’t slip a fake one in there. Isn’t that possible, too?”

A few days later, Pardee admitted that the Redskins had found “a scratchy piece of paper” in the visitors’ locker room an hour before kickoff against the Patriots, but said it was “all but useless.”

“We don’t know their terminology or anything else,” Pardee told The Post. “It gave no situations, no first and 10, second and short. It was just a scratchy piece of paper full numbers, and with us not knowing the code.”

The Redskins started 6-0 in 1978, but finished 8-8 and missed the playoffs. The Patriots rebounded from their Week 1 loss to win the AFC East with an 11-5 record before losing to Houston in the divisional round.

Since 1978, Week 1 underdogs of nine points or greater are 14-45 straight up and 34-23-2 against the spread. The Eagles are 3-0 when favored by at least nine points in Week 1 during that time, and they covered the spread twice.

