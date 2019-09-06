

Thursday night’s game between the Packers and Bears marked the official start of the NFL season. This year, the offseason headlines were dominated by Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown. Most recently, Brown left the team following an altercation with his own general manager, leaving him in danger of a suspension. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Here’s a recap of how we got to this point:

How good is Antonio Brown?

Even those fans that have grown tired of the drama that surrounds Brown would admit that the 31-year-old is very good at football. Drafted in the sixth round in 2010 out of Central Michigan, he grew into one of the league’s most dynamic pass-catchers over the course of his nine seasons in Pittsburgh.

Brown topped 1,000 yards receiving in seven of the past nine seasons and led the league in that category in 2014 and 2017. He’s been selected first team all-Pro four times and was chosen for the Pro Bowl seven times. He is, undeniably, one of the game’s best offensive weapons.

Why did he leave Pittsburgh?

Last year was a tumultuous one in Pittsburgh, with star running back Le’Veon Bell missing the entire season due to a holdout, the Steelers missing the playoffs and a sense of frustration among the team and its fans. Brown was at the center of it. There were several unexcused absences, a spat with longtime Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger over a Week 12 interception and a knee injury.

Everything came to head in Week 17, when Brown missed a must-win game against the Browns. Brown was said to have been out because of his knee, but it was later reported that an ugly practice altercation with Roethlisberger was the root cause. Brown left the practice because of it, and reportedly had no contact with the team after that point. He showed up at the game expecting to play, but didn’t make it to the field and left Heinz Field at halftime.

This was the final blow to the relationship between Brown and the Steelers. The team shopped him around the league once the offseason began. In February, Brown tweeted that it was “time to move on.”

How did he end up in Oakland?

That was a bit complicated, too. Late on the night of Thursday, March 7, NFL Network reported that the Buffalo Bills were closing in on a deal for Brown. Buffalo was one of four teams said to be interested in acquiring Brown, along with the Redskins, Titans and Raiders.

Within an hour of the report, Brown called it “fake news” on Instagram. By the next morning, the Bills said talks had fallen through.

Two days later, Brown was traded to Oakland for third and fifth round picks in the 2019 draft.

How is his relationship with the Steelers now?

Let’s just say that absence has not made Brown’s heart grow fonder.

When did the Raiders drama start?

The public drama surrounding Brown’s tenure with the Raiders started from the feet up. At some point in July, Brown underwent cryotherapy treatment, designed to relieve pain through freezing temperatures.

Apparently Brown’s feet were not properly covered during the treatment, because he got severe frostbite. The injury kept him out of early training camp sessions, and he sought help from a specialist. Photos of the injury were gruesome, but the team expected Brown to heal quickly and return to the team. That was the plan, at least.

And the helmet stuff?

Ah yes, the helmet stuff. On August 9, ESPN reported that, while the foot injury was still an issue, the bigger concern for Brown and the team had to do with his helmet. New league safety rules, introduced in 2017, mandated that players had to use any number of newer, approved helmet models. Brown, who had been using a Schutt AiR Advantage helmet since his rookie season, would no longer be allowed to do so.

Brown took this issue seriously enough that he threatened retirement over it.

And now this: Raiders’ WR Antonio Brown has told team officials that, unless he gets to wear his old helmet, he will not play football again, per league sources.



And more.... — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 9, 2019

He filed a special request with an independent arbitrator. It was denied. He filed another grievance with the league. Also denied.

Is that why he’s facing a possible suspension?

Nope. In fact, Brown announced last week that he’d be using a Xenith Shadow helmet, which came with a nice little endorsement deal.

Brown could wind up banned because of an entirely separate incident. Brown had been fined by the team for unexcused practice absences and posted a picture of the fine letter on social media, voicing his displeasure.

Brown and Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock reportedly got into a heated altercation over this. Things never turned physical, but Brown had to be held back by teammates.

The team is still mulling it’s disciplinary options, but it has been reported by NFL Network that Brown will not be with the team for its Week 1 game against Denver.

Is it possible he never plays a game for the Raiders?

Yes, it’s possible. Some have pointed out that the language in the letter Brown received about his fine implies more serious actions could follow. This could include voiding the guarantees in his contract or trying to ship him out of town, either by trade or release.

