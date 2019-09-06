

Tyreek Hill got a new deal from the Chiefs. (Charlie Riedel/AP)

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Friday that they have signed Tyreek Hill to a contract extension, making him one of the NFL’s highest-paid wide receivers.

The new deal is for three years and $54 million, according to both NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and the Kansas City Star, with Hill receiving a $5.8 million signing bonus and $35.2 million in guaranteed salary.

In July, the NFL announced that it would not suspend Hill over allegations that he abused his 3-year-old son. Hill and his fiancee, Crystal Espinal, were the subject of an investigation in Johnson County, Kan., over injuries suffered by their son in March. Authorities did not file charges in the case, though Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said he believed a crime was committed against the child.

“We believe that a crime has occurred. However, the evidence in this case does not conclusively establish who committed this crime,” Howe said at an April news conference. “It bothers us when we see something like this happen to a child … and there’s nothing we can do about it."

[Tyreek Hill is back, and the NFL's discipline policy is more baffling than ever]

One day after that news conference, a Kansas television station aired a recording of an argument in which Hill and Espinal accused each other of physically abusing their son, with Espinal accused Hill of punching the boy in the chest and lashing him with a belt and Hill accusing Espinal of striking the boy with a belt.

The Chiefs suspended Hill after the recording was aired, spurring the NFL to investigate. In announcing its decision not to punish the wide receiver, the league cited the same lack of conclusive evidence as the Kansas law-enforcement authorities.

Hill has publicly has said the abuse allegations are false and in July told reporters that he was “working every day to be a better father, a better person, a better citizen, a better teammate and a better son, too, to my parents.” When asked about his fiancee’s claim in the audio recording that he punched his son in the chest, Hill said he merely was “teaching my son how to box.”

While in college at Oklahoma State, Hill pleaded guilty to domestic abuse over allegations that he kicked and choked Espinal while she was pregnant, receiving three years’ probation.

“We’re pleased we were able to reach an agreement with Tyreek to keep him in a Chiefs uniform for the foreseeable future,” Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said in a statement Friday. “He understands our expectations of him as a member of this team and community. This extension is contingent upon the conditions Tyreek agreed to adhere to upon his return to the team in July. Tyreek is an elite player in this league and has played a major role in our team’s success, and we’re pleased that he’ll continue to make an impact for us.”

Said Hill: “I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue my playing career here in Kansas City. Kansas City is my home, and I appreciate the love and support from Clark Hunt, Coach Reid and Brett Veach along with my coaches and teammates. To Chiefs Kingdom, you’re the best fans in the world.”

Hill has emerged as one of the NFL’s most dynamic wide receivers in his three professional seasons, with a league-high 44 receptions of at least 25 yards over that span. He has 33 career touchdowns on receptions, rushing attempts and kick returns.

The Chiefs released star running back Kareem Hunt in the middle of last season after TMZ released a video of him shoving and kicking a woman in a hotel. In April, Kansas City gave up three high draft picks to the Seattle Seahawks to acquire Frank Clark, a defensive end who was arrested for domestic abuse and dismissed from the University of Michigan football team in 2014. The Chiefs then gave Clark a new contract that included $63.5 million in guaranteed money.

