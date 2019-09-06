

The Dodgers’ Joc Pederson celebrates his two-run home run with Justin Turner, right, during the fourth inning of Wednesday night's game. The Dodgers have broken the NL record for homers in a season. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press)

Sometime around the middle of the coming week, baseball’s all-time, leaguewide home run record — the 6,105 hit in 2017 — will topple, leaving another 20 days or so of regular-season games in which to push it into previously unfathomable territory. The record won’t be merely exceeded, but obliterated, with current projections surpassing 6,800 homers. As recently as 1997, baseball had never seen a season with as many as 5,000.

In the past 10 days, the single-season team records in both leagues were taken down, with the Minnesota Twins (before the end of August!) zooming past the 2018 New York Yankees’ record of 267 — putting themselves on pace to become the first team in history to exceed 300 — and the Los Angeles Dodgers topping the National League mark of 249, set by the 2000 Houston Astros.

“I’ve seen, collectively, more balls hit [out of the park], and as far as I’ve seen them, this year more than any year,” Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts, who hit 23 homers in 832 big league games spread across 10 seasons, said this past week. “More times than not, I don’t think a ball has a chance to go out, and it ends up being a homer.”

(Two fun facts to put into context the 2019 Twins’ outrageous home run total: 1) By the end of the season, they will almost certainly surpass the number of homers the franchise hit in 2014 and 2015 combined: 284. And 2) In the strike-shortened 1981 season, the Twins hit just 47 homers; in 2019, they have beaten that total in every full month of the season.)

“When these homers start flying — and they’ve been flying since the very beginning [of the season] — they’ve been pretty special,” Twins Manager Rocco Baldelli told reporters on the night the record fell. “I know I haven’t seen many runs like this. And it just hasn’t stopped.”

[For Christian Yelich, hitting is far from a science]

The unprecedented surge in home runs has been by far the dominant story line of the 2019 regular season, not only warping the record books — it’s a wonder no one is going to threaten Barry Bonds’s all-time individual record of 73 in 2001 — but altering the nature of the game. If you’re sick of seeing home runs and tired of hearing about them, imagine what it’s like being a pitcher these days.

Baseball appears to recognize it has a crisis on its hands, with Commissioner Rob Manfred in July acknowledging changes in the ball’s composition and convening a panel of scientists and analysts to “get better control” over variations in the ball and “manage in advance how the ball is going to perform.” There is every reason to believe the 2020 season will be played with a less aerodynamic, “deader” baseball, which might restore some equilibrium.

But such changes to the baseball are unlikely to arrive before the 2019 postseason, which means before we can stem the tide of homers we still have to get through an October that could be unlike any other we’ve seen before.

The 2019 playoffs, for starters, will feature the top four home-run-hitting teams of all time, measured by homers as a percentage of overall plate appearances, and could include seven of the top 13:

1. 2019 Twins, 4.94 percent

2. 2019 Yankees, 4.85

3. 2019 Dodgers, 4.52

4. 2019 Astros, 4.26

10. 2019 Cubs, 4.11

11. 2019 Athletics, 4.09

13. 2019 Braves, 3.99

(All figures through Thursday.)

While it’s obviously true that the quality of pitching across the board should be better in October than it has been during the regular season — the home run totals won’t be padded, for example, by a Baltimore Orioles staff that has already given up the most in history (271 through Thursday) and is on pace to surrender 314 — that’s no guarantee that sanity will be restored.

[In MLB’s age of velocity, catchers are increasingly feeling the heat]

In July, when the homer-happy Twins and Yankees, both leading their divisions at the time, met for three games at Target Field, they combined for 20 homers and 57 runs. (Should the Astros finish with the AL’s best record, a Twins-Yankees rematch, featuring the two most prolific offenses in history, would come in the best-of-five Division Series.)

The cooler temperatures of fall, at least theoretically, could also reduce the number of home runs — although that didn’t exactly help in March, when the Dodgers alone smashed eight of the 48 homers hit across the majors on Opening Day, or April, which ended with the sport already on a record pace.

At one time, Game 5 of the 2017 World Series — the Astros’ epic, 13-12, 10-inning victory over the Dodgers, which featured seven home runs, four of them coming in the seventh inning or later — was seen as some sort of grotesque aberration. Now, it looks more like a precursor.

Next month, when you hear an announcer say during a blowout that “no lead is safe,” it won’t merely be a ploy to keep your eyeballs on the screen. This October, particularly when you take into account the volatile bullpen situations of even some of the top contenders in the sport, it will be completely true.

Read more on MLB:

Making his debut after long journey, an MLB pitcher found his brother waiting at the plate

The Mets’ Class AAA team out-Metsed the Mets

Minor leaguer who died in skateboarding accident remembered as ‘the best teammate’

Justin Verlander throws his third no-hitter, his second against the Blue Jays

Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs had opioids, alcohol in his system at time of death