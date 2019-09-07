

Wide receiver Antonio Brown has instructed the Oakland Raiders via social media to release him.

The move comes one day after the team opted not to suspend or release him for a midweek practice-field incident with General Manager Mike Mayock, with Coach Jon Gruden saying Friday that he plans on Brown playing Monday night against the Denver Broncos in the Raiders’ regular season opener. But Brown was expected to be fined for that incident with Mayock and is facing the possibility of the guarantee of a portion of the money in his contract being revoked under the language of the deal.

Brown ended an Instagram post by telling the Raiders to “Release me,” followed by “#NOMore.”

In the Instagram post, Brown also wrote: “You are gonna p--s a lot of people off when you start doing what’s best for you.”

He wrote: “And that’s fine! I have worked my whole life to prove that the system is blind to see talent like [mine]. Now that everyone sees is, they want me to conform to that same system that has failed me all those years. ‘I’m not mad at anyone. I’m just asking for the freedom to prove them all wrong.’ ”

