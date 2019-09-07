

Kyriq McDonald was playing in his second game for the Bearcats on Saturday. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

A Cincinnati defensive back is receiving treatment at Ohio Stadium in Columbus after collapsing on the field during a play in the Bearcats game against Ohio State and experiencing convulsions.

Kyriq McDonald, a redshirt sophomore safety, was carted off the field and is in stable condition, according to multiple reports. He’s set to be transported to Ohio State University Hospital for further evaluation.

Early in the first quarter, McDonald was defending an Ohio State run as Buckeyes wide receiver K.J. Hill came to block him. But before Hill could make contact, McDonald lost his balance and fell on his side shaking.

Scary moment for Cincinnati's Kyriq McDonald.



He fell midplay despite not being touched and remained on the field. He was driven off the field.



ESPN spoke with his mom who said he has a history of seizures. pic.twitter.com/wvMSgv5Dcr — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) September 7, 2019

ESPN sideline reporter Allison Williams said she spoke with McDonald’s mother, who said her son has a history of seizures.

The Cincinnati bench spilled out to where he lay near midfield to wish him well as medical staff drove him off the field. Ohio State fans stood to give him a round of applause.

Cincinnati DB Kyriq McDonald was carted off the field... His mom said he has a history of seizures pic.twitter.com/BOdKeYlQup — #FlashSZN (@ftbeard_17) September 7, 2019

McDonald transferred to Cincinnati over the summer after two years at Alabama. He redshirted as a true freshman when the Crimson Tide defeated Georgia to win the 2018 College Football Playoff championship game. He played on special teams and saw limited reserve duty in the defensive backfield.

He went on to see action as a backup safety in Cincinnati’s season opener, a 24-14 win over UCLA. McDonald recorded one tackle in the game, and was named the Bearcats’ special teams MVP, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. McDonald was expected to see more playing time after a season-ending injury to James Wiggins.

