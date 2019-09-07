

Penei Sewell, left, Jonah Tauanu'u and Oregon absorbed a tough loss lost week to Auburn that became a referendum on the Pac-12's playoff hopes. (Ron Jenkins/Associated Press)

Many have already eliminated the Pac-12 from the College Football Playoff race. They ignore basic college football math.

Let’s review. There is an ironclad rule that has held up since it was sussed out in the first year of the playoff era: No rankings are worth dwelling on any earlier than the week before conference title games, and even then they are not guaranteed to have much value.

A second rule that has proven just as infallible to date: No power conference team (or Notre Dame) with an undefeated record is going to be left out of the playoff, unless there happens to be five with perfect records.

There can’t be more than six such teams in a given year, and so far there haven’t been more than three in any year of the playoff era (last season, Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame all entered the postseason without loss).

Basically, it is unlikely the playoff committee will be forced to exclude an undefeated team for another undefeated team. And the second an unblemished power conference winner gets left out, the drumbeat for an expanded playoff will get a whole lot louder thanks to an especially angry stakeholder.

Which brings us back to the widespread dismissal of the Pac-12’s hopes of earning a slot in the semifinals for only the second time in the last five years based on one tight loss (Oregon against Auburn) and a few other forgettable results over the last two weeks (UCLA fell at Cincinnati, Arizona stumbled at Hawaii, Oregon State is still Oregon State).

Utah still hasn’t lost. Ditto Stanford and Washington and another five Pac-12 programs. Granted, it might not take long for them all to have a poor outing. Last year, Colorado was the only team in the league to escape September without a loss, and the Buffaloes followed a 5-0 start with a seven-game losing streak. But the league can’t be eliminated in the first week of September.

The playoff calculations remain the same: An unbeaten power conference team gets in. A one-loss team has a chance if things break right. A two-loss team needs a ton of help. A three-loss team has no prayer. And a perfect Group of Five team, fair or not, has a lot to do to overcome the stacked deck that is strength of schedule. None of them have yet.

All of which is to say this season’s playoff may well not include a Pac-12 school. But it’s far too early for anyone to definitively say it. Anyone who does is best ignored at this stage, and quite possibly every other one as well.

Trojans’ tough break

Perhaps the opening week’s most impactful injury was the torn knee ligaments suffered by Southern California quarterback J.T. Daniels. The sophomore, who received plenty of on-the-job training as a freshman during the Trojans’ 5-7 season in 2018, gave way last weekend to freshman Kedon Slovis at halftime of a 31-23 defeat of Fresno State.

Slovis was effective enough — 6 of 8 for 57 yards and an interception — but also took over with a lead and was helped by a kickoff return for a touchdown. Now his acclimation period is over, with USC’s next five games against Stanford, Utah, BYU, Washington and Notre Dame.

It was never going to be an easy first half of the season for the Trojans, not with the combination of the schedule, last year’s disappointment and the constant scrutiny of coach Clay Helton. Navigating it with a true freshman at quarterback is generally not the way to make things go smoother.

Most to win or lose in Week 2

1 and 1a. Texas A&M and Clemson. Given the relatively clear path in the ACC this season, this could be the best team Clemson faces before December in its national title defense. The Tigers (1-0) had little trouble dusting off Georgia Tech in their opener as Travis Etienne rushed for 205 yards and three touchdowns.

For the Aggies (1-0), this is the first real chance to measure progress over last season. Jimbo Fisher’s team closed with four consecutive victories in 2018 (including the seven-overtime classic against LSU) to elevate expectations. It’s not fair to expect Texas A&M to win in Death Valley, but an uncompetitive showing would be a disappointment.

2 and 2a. LSU and Texas. A top-10 showdown in Austin means an opportunity for both the visiting Tigers and the host Longhorns to snag a potentially valuable victory. Neither encountered much difficulty in their opener, and the winner Saturday would retain a mulligan for later in a schedule that in both cases features a regular playoff contender (Alabama for LSU, Oklahoma for Texas).

3. Miami. The Hurricanes have not started a season 0-2 since 1978, a fate they’ll try to avoid as they head to North Carolina. That seems a bit more plausible after Miami opened with a loss to Florida (in which both teams were plenty sloppy) and the Tar Heels upended South Carolina in their opener.

4. Tennessee. After falling to Georgia State last week, the Volunteers get a BYU bunch more than capable of hanging around in a low-scoring game. This could go from bad to worse for second-year coach Jeremy Pruitt if the Vols get off to their first 0-2 start since 1988.

5. Purdue. One of the more deflating results last week was Purdue’s loss on a last-second field goal at Nevada. The Boilermakers bounced back from an 0-3 start last year to reach a bowl game, so they’ve made an in-season recovery under Jeff Brohm. And they did lose main offensive personnel from last season other than Rondale Moore, so a slow start is understandable. Nonetheless, excitement could wane with a loss to Vanderbilt this week.

