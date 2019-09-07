

Cliff Drysdale, shown in 2013 during his enshrinement into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, R.I. (Elise Amendola/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — A ragtag network which would never amount to much more than a novelty debuted 40 years ago this Saturday, and 40 years later the longest-running voice on this cockamamie concept called ESPN would be …

It would be a guy who grew up pretending to be the tennis player Eric Sturgess.

It would be a guy who first reached the United States at age 21 in 1962 and by connecting in Iceland on a propeller plane where he sat next to an attractive woman who sold encyclopedias.

It would be one of those living embodiments of the alluring America, the international America, the Statue of Liberty America, of which a distant boy in South Africa might dream of the moment he saw the magazine photos of those Chevys with the fins.

It would be Cliff Drysdale, the former professional tennis player who with the voice, urbane and durable of South African accent, who has lasted longest on ESPN now that Bob Ley retired in June. Reminded he’s the winner as he sat high above the Arthur Ashe Stadium court, Drysdale said wryly, “Is that something to be proud of?”

ESPN debuted on Friday, Sept. 7, 1979, as “My Sharona” ruled the music charts, “Three’s Company” mastered the TV ratings and “Apocalypse Now” had a third feted week in the cinemas. By Sept. 9, Ley signed on. By Sept. 14, it was time to air some tennis, and why not a Davis Cup tie from Memphis between the United States and Argentina and featuring John McEnroe, Vitas Gerulaitis, Guillermo Vilas and Jose Luis Clerc, and played on carpet?

“Stan Smith was on the Davis Cup team” playing doubles with Bob Lutz, Drysdale said, “and I was interviewing him, and he looked at me, and he said, ‘Where is this [broadcast] going to, Lamar Hunt’s bedroom?’ Because he thought Lamar Hunt owned ESPN,” Drysdale said, which Hunt did not.

Nobody out there in living rooms and man caves really chattered about this gimmicky ESPN or who owned it, and anyway, the U.S. won the tie, 4-1, and Drysdale called it alongside Vic Braden, and knowledgeable people assured him this “cable TV” thing would remain secondary or tertiary to broadcast networks, and he signed a contract “for a couple of years,” and what fun anyway.

Who other than nobody could imagine that the network would become a staple of American life and then its longest-serving voice would be a guy who grew up hitting tennis balls against the family garage wall in South Africa while acting as Sturgess, South Africa’s best tennis player mid-century with his six Grand Slam doubles titles (five mixed) and three Grand Slam singles finals?

“It sounds really mushy and cliche-ish,” he said, “but I always wanted to be an American. Always, even when I was a kid, because my Dad was in the newspaper and stationary business, and he used to bring back Time or Life magazines, with a back cover, with the Chevys, and the fins, you know, on the Dodge and Chevy, and in the suburban U.S. And he’d bring them back when they hadn’t sold, and I just wanted to be an American.”

He made the trek, almost interplanetary, in 1962, when he came over to play tennis for Lamar State College of Technology, nowadays Lamar University. He landed in Houston, and the team drove from Beaumont to greet him. He rode out into the highways for the first time, and then he loved the college life. He loved the Chevy he and a teammate bought for $25 each, one of those deals where you had to add water before driving downtown and then before driving back. And he marveled at the drive-in movies even though he debuted there with two beers and subsequent nausea.

His playing career would span 18 years. His first Davis Cup in 1962 would prove unforgettable, South Africa advancing through Lausanne, Switzerland; Paris; and Berlin before the road got snuffed out in Sweden. Before Rod Laver won the 1969 Grand Slam, the last player to beat him would have been Drysdale, in the 1968 U.S. Open fourth round.



Cliff Drysdale, shown playing in a 1962 Davis Cup match for South Africa. (Associated Press) (Anonymous/Associated Press)

Drysdale reached one Grand Slam singles final, the 1965 U.S. Nationals (now U.S. Open), which produced this story:

“I played in the final against Manolo Santana, and I never had a good record against him,” Drysdale said. “His game, I found to be very difficult to play against. But when I see the result, it was closer than I remember imagining [6-2, 7-9, 7-5, 6-1]. What I remember about that match is that it rained. We had to go under the stadium to get out of the rain, and it was this, like, area where they had a little table. So I got on the table and I fell asleep. And I felt somebody waking me up, opened my eyes and it was Robert Kennedy looking down at me.”

He led the 81 players in the 1973 Wimbledon boycott, a resounding success when members of the newly formed Associated of Tennis Professionals players’ union united against the International Tennis Federation for greater control of their professional paths. “The boycott made the ATP,” the great Bud Collins wrote. Drysdale even called Wimbledon on its opening Monday morning to read the names of those who would not play, including 13 of 16 seeds. “I was so convinced that the cause was the right one,” he said, time long since having agreed.

He became close friends with that towering figure whose name marks the stadium where Drysdale works this time of year, and he says of Arthur Ashe’s trips to protest apartheid in South Africa: “I was so torn in that whole thing because I sort of wanted to put South Africa behind me, and I left, and when I left I brought my family over, and I was leaving the system, I was leaving the country. Even to this day I’m always happy to meet South African folks, but I never really felt that connection with the country that I think the Australians do, and some from other countries, in a way.

“So the long answer to a relatively easy question: I thought he did the right thing going to South Africa, because I think it’s better to at least expose yourself and let people see that the color of your skin is not what makes a person tick. And I think he did a lot to eventually convince the South African authorities that they should be fairer to everybody in the country, which eventually happened.”

And by then, Drysdale himself was almost as American as the fin on the Chevy or the beer at the drive-in. He would have permanent residence by 1970, citizenship by 1994 and then someday, on some strange and forthcoming Saturday in September 2019, a 40-year mark at some eccentric network.

“Yeah, I’ll definitely have a celebration,” he said. “I’ll have a celebration of some kind. Only because you’re reminding me of it now. I wouldn’t have had, but I will.”

