

Julio Jones's new deal outdoes that of the Saints' Michael Thomas, making him the highest paid in the league at the wide receiver spot. (John Bazemore/AP, File)

The Atlanta Falcons have given Julio Jones the hefty contract extension they’d promised, making him the NFL’s highest-paid wide receiver.

Jones agreed to a three-year, $66 million contract extension, according to a person familiar with the deliberations. All $66 million in the deal is guaranteed money, of which $64 million is guaranteed immediately upon the signing of the contract.

The extension puts Jones under contract to the Falcons for the next five seasons. He had two years remaining on his previous deal at salaries of $9.6 million for this season and $11.426 million for the 2020 season.

The average of $22 million per season in Jones’s extension surpasses the $19.25 million average of the five-year, $96.25 million extension that wideout Michael Thomas signed with the New Orleans Saints.

The Falcons had vowed to complete an extension with Jones. He had 113 catches for 1,677 yards and eight touchdowns last season and has been one of the league’s most productive and dynamic pass-catchers throughout his eight-year career. He has 698 catches for 10,731 yards and 51 touchdowns in those eight seasons, all with the Falcons.

Atlanta opens the season Sunday at the Minnesota Vikings.

