

The concussion that Redskins tight end Jordan Reed suffered on this play in the preseason will probably keep him out of Sunday's opener at Philadelphia. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

The Redskins have promoted tight end J.P. Holtz from the practice squad, a person with knowledge of the situation said Saturday, a move that indicates the team is not expecting star tight end Jordan Reed to play in Sunday’s season opener at Philadelphia.

Reed, who is considered Washington’s most dynamic pass catcher, has been dealing with a concussion suffered in the Redskins’ third preseason game and has yet to be cleared by doctors. Reed showed enough improvement during the week that he practiced some on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. But after daily exams with independent doctors, he was never cleared to take part in full practices.

The NFL Network on Saturday reported that Reed had not passed another exam as of that morning.

[Barry Svrluga: Reed can change games, if only he can get in them]

The Redskins’ promotion of Holtz is a strong sign they won’t be able to use Jordan. To make room for Holtz, they released receiver Robert Davis, a person with knowledge of the transaction said.

Reed, who caught 87 passes for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2015, has struggled with injuries the last three seasons. He came to training camp in excellent shape and talked happily about feeling the healthiest he had in many seasons. But on his first catch of the preseason, he was injured on a vicious helmet-to-helmet hit by Atlanta’s Keanu Neal, the force of which actually knocked the helmet off Reed’s head. Neal was later fined $26,075 for the hit.

Kareem Copeland contributed to this story.

Read more on the Redskins:

Redskins vs. Eagles: Five keys to Sunday’s game

Case Keenum is an unwanted QB who keeps winning jobs. He ‘wouldn’t have it any other way.’

The Redskins decided to go young at wide receiver. They don’t plan to use that as an excuse.

According to experts, the 2019 Redskins will contend ... for the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft

Redskins omitted from Fox Sports ‘Football is Back’ graphic because of ‘unfortunate mistake’