

Roenis Elias has made just four appearances for the Nationals due to lingering hamstring pain. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

ATLANTA — Roenis Elías will miss more time, maybe weeks, with the same injury that kept him out for most of August. The Washington Nationals’ reliever has another grade 1 hamstring strain, an MRI revealed, and will soon head north to visit with team doctors in Washington. That slims the bullpen down to just one lefty, Sean Doolittle, and keeps Manager Dave Martinez from having the full list of options he expected for the stretch run of the season.

“He’s a little less sore than he was last time, so that’s a good sign,” Martinez said, when asked how long Elías will be sidelined. “But we’ll know more after he sees the doctor.”

Elías first injured his hamstring in his team debut on Aug. 2. He was acquired from the Seattle Mariners at the trade deadline, and had retired the first two hitters he faced. That led Martinez to keep him in the game for a second inning, but doing so meant Elías had to hit. Martinez told him not to hit — later saying he delivered the instructions in English and Spanish — but Elías did anyway, chopping a grounder over the pitcher’s mound. Then he sprinted toward first. Then he slowed down, grabbed his hamstring, and that’s when this whole process began.

The second injury came in the eighth inning of a 4-2 loss Thursday. Elías threw a pitch, his right leg seemed to buckle once he planted it and he immediately called for Martinez and a team trainer to come check on him. He exited after a short conversation on the mound. The Nationals waited a day to give him an MRI, giving the swelling a chance to go down, then got unwanted news with a repeat of the grade 1 strain. Because the roster has expanded for September and Washington is carrying 34 players, the Nationals don’t need to worry about placing Elías on the injured list. He has made just four total appearances since joining the club.

The Nationals traded for Elías because they need a reliable lefty aside from Doolittle. They have since designated both Tony Sipp and Matt Grace for assignment. And even if Elías has struggled against lefties this season, an aberration compared to his career splits, Washington doesn’t have many matchup options. Doolittle is one, but Martinez hopes he will eventually take back the closer role. Wander Suero is another, but he’s still a righty who has had an up-and-down season. The Nationals were banking on Elías improving against lefties and becoming a high-leverage specialist, a gamble that didn’t cost them much on July 31.

But the worst-case scenario has re-emerged. They could have to wait a while, once again, to see Elías back on the field.

LINEUPS

Nationals (78-62)

Trea Turner SS

Adam Eaton RF

Anthony Rendon 3B

Juan Soto LF

Asdrúbal Cabrera 2B

Ryan Zimmerman 1B

Victor Robles CF

Yan Gomes C

Austin Voth P

Braves (88-54)

Ronald Acuna Jr. CF

Ozzie Albies 2B

Freddie Freeman 1B

Josh Donaldson 3B

Brian McCann C

Matt Joyce RF

Austin Riley LF

Adeiny Hechavarria SS

Julio Teheran P

