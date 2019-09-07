

Serena Williams is one win away from making history. (Charles Krupa/AP)

Serena Williams continues her chase for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title Saturday at the U.S. Open. Here’s what you should know about the match; follow along for live updates.

U.S. Open women’s finals

When: Saturday, 4 p.m. Eastern time

Where: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York.

TV: ESPN.

Streaming: WatchESPN app and WatchESPN.com.

Pre-match reading

Serena Williams takes her fourth crack at tying Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles Saturday when she faces 19-year-old human freight train Bianca Andreescu in the U.S. Open final.

What’s at stake here is clear for Williams: She’s not just striving to tie the record, she’s also aiming for her seventh U.S. Open title, 20 years after she’s won her first, and her first Grand Slam title since giving birth. This is her 33rd Grand Slam final of her career and her fourth chance in the past two seasons to tie Court atop the all-time list — and it’s worth noting, this is the best Williams has looked all year. Her movement looked great in a straight-sets semifinal win over Elina Svitolina and she hit 34 winners against the noted counterpuncher.

[For Serena Williams, a Grand Slam win after childbirth could be mother of all accomplishments]

But Bianca Andreescu is a tough challenge, perhaps even tougher than Svitolina for two reasons: One, she has incredible momentum entering this final. Two, the teenager doesn’t seem like she’s one to be easily intimidated.

Since last year’s U.S. Open, where she lost in the first round of the qualifying tournament, the Canadian slugger has compiled a 44-4 record and captured three titles including a big one at Indian Wells, Calif. and an even bigger one in Canada (in August) against Williams when the American pulled out due to back spasms. This is the first time she’s made it past the second round at a Grand Slam but Andreescu acts like she belongs on court, which is huge when going up against Williams, who often intimidates opponents into passivity.

No part of Andreescu’s game is passive — she hits a powerfully hard ball and has an all-court game with the ability to move Williams around court. Win or lose, this final is a huge moment for Andreescu’s young career — if she loses, she’ll be No. 9 in the world. If she wins, she’ll be No. 5.