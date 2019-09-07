

Greece's Giannis Antetokounmpo posts up against American defenders Kemba Walker, Harrison Barnes and Myles Turner. (Athit Perawongmetha/REUTERS)

Had Giannis Antetokounmpo, the NBA’s MVP, been surrounded by a more complete team — not even necessarily of the Milwaukee Bucks caliber — maybe the Greek Freak could have led that squad to a victory over the vastly depleted United States on Saturday in the FIBA World Cup. Maybe he’d have scored more than 15 points, or had more assists. Maybe Greece would have been better than -17 with him on the floor.

But Antetokounmpo doesn’t have that team in this tournament. And the depleted USA squad, the one that thumped Greece, 69-53, still has eight players who could seriously be considered among the league’s top 100. Three of them have been to all-star games. One led the league in blocks. Another was an all-defensive team choice. Another led the league in three-point shooting. A bunch were on all-rookie teams. They’re coached by perhaps the greatest tactician in NBA history.

They score with balance. They rebound as team. They defend with aplomb. And when Gregg Popovich, their head coach and the NBA’s wise old owl, goes to his bench, whomever he points toward keeps on doing it.

All that is something that needed proving on Saturday after this same American group barely survived a challenge this week from Turkey, whose best player, forward Ersan Ilyasova, isn’t even the top Turk in the NBA.

“I think tonight was a great lesson for us,” USA forward Harrison Barnes said after that close call, “just in terms of we got lucky. We keep playing like that, we’re not going to get to where we want to be.”

Against Greece, the United States was more skilled than fortunate. The athletic ability, the shooting touch, the confident swagger was clear.

Consider that Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Khris Middleton, Myles Turner and Barnes all took turns manning up Antetokounmpo. Smart seemed to relish the opportunity to switch on to the reigning NBA MVP on screens.

Good defense here from Myles Turner. Greece runs a P&R for Giannis late in the clock. Turner takes the switch, good individual defense, looks like he had that pull up timed. Interested to see if he can continue to grow in that area on defense. pic.twitter.com/0ZMgXO16B4 — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) September 7, 2019

Just watch the defensive effort from Marcus Smart on this play. Doesn't let Giannis get post position to start, fights to front to take away a catch (man did 4 spin moves) and still gets a contest on the shooter at the end of the possession. pic.twitter.com/gIHMfIakHS — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) September 7, 2019

When the ball reached Antetokounmpo in the post, a legion of Americans clawed down to box him in. With no defensive three-second violation in international basketball, defenders can park themselves in the paint indefinitely to force the ball away from Antetokounmpo, who still hasn’t developed a consistent jump shot. Also, international goaltending rules are much more lenient than those in the NBA. Turner looked like he enjoyed swatting away Greek shots that hung around the rim.

In the question of “Giannis vs. The NBA,” as the game was billed beforehand, take the NBA.

“They have too much intensity for 40 minutes,” Greek Coach Thanasis Skourtopoulos said afterward. “We tried to stop them with zone and matchup defense, but they are just too much.”

“Stuck to the game plan,” said Team USA and Boston Celtics point guard Kemba Walker, who had a team-high 15 points with six assists.

In fact, the zone finally freed up the American team to play in space with synchronicity and creativity. Down only two points after the first quarter, Greece ditched its man-to-man defense that was briefly effective, but unsustainable against the USA’s depth. The Greek zone scheme in the second quarter spurred an 18-5 run that took Antetokounmpo out of the game.

By the third quarter, the Americans had him foiled. Referees called his frustration foul on Walker — he swiped Walker across the chest in an attempt to stop a fast break — unsportsmanlike. The ensuing free throws gave the U.S. its largest lead to that point.

On defense moments later, Antetokounmpo intercepted a pass and ran the open floor to ooh and ahhs from the crowd in Shenzhen, China. But he was fouled and missed his layup, then missed both foul shots. On the very next Greek possession, Antetokounmpo caught the ball in the post, but got stuck inside a triple-team. By the time Greece reversed the ball, the shot clock had expired.

Players and coaches on the USA bench pumped their fists.

Things got chippy toward the end of the game. Giannis and his brother, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, had to be separated from some U.S. players after a hard foul by Thanasis Antetokounmpo left Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes on his stomach. Giannis and the Celtics’ Jaylen Brown traded some words, and there was no handshake between the two teams after final horn. But a contentious win is still a win.

“It was a good test for us,” Popovich said, “and it helped us get better.”

Even without much of a supporting cast behind Antetokounmpo, Greece is still the eighth-ranked team in the world. (The Americans are No. 1.) The last time the U.S. lost an international contest was against Greece in 2006. That team had LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Paul, Chris Bosh and Carmelo Anthony. In other words, that’s a much better squad than what the United States boasts in 2019, but this team is headed to the quarterfinals.

France, Australia, Serbia, Spain, Poland, Czech Republic and Argentina are among the final eight teams playing for the World Cup. They make up three of the top five teams in the world, teams that will have more fire power than an Antetokounmpo-esque superstar and not much else.

