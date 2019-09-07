

U.S. men's national team Coach Gregg Berhalter on playing Mexico: "When we play them, you see the intensity takes a different level. Everything is up a level: The tempo of the game is up, the tackles are a little bit harder. These are special games.” (Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — For two months now, American soccer has celebrated its irrepressible women’s program: world champions, trendsetters, political activists, rock stars.

But as the euphoria from the Women’s World Cup begins to subside — the final two stops on the victory tour are in early October — and attention turns to a discrimination lawsuit and the Olympics, the men’s team is attempting to ease back into relevance.

You remember the men, right? Two years ago, the implausible failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup was an embarrassing regression that prompted soul-searching and introspection from the grass-root ranks to the pro divisions.

It is a little unfair to compare the men and women. The level and depth of competition in international men’s soccer is far more substantial than the women’s game, which, despite breakthroughs this summer, is in its infancy on most of the planet.

At the moment, one U.S. national team is on the ultimate high and one is at a dreary low.

That said, one cannot ignore the current popularity gap: Jill Ellis’s magnificent 23 played before almost 50,000 in Philadelphia last week, a record for a U.S. women’s friendly. Almost everyone in attendance backed the Americans against punching-bag Portugal.

On a rainy Friday here at MetLife Stadium, the men’s team prepared to play arch-nemesis Mexico in a friendly. A crowd of more than 40,000 was expected. Most were there for El Tri, which, because of the expat fan base and the money that comes with it, plays most games north of the border.

Whether the U.S. men are good or bad, crowds for matches against Mexico here are always pro-Mexican (except when the U.S. Soccer Federation assigns World Cup qualifiers to small stadiums where it can presell tickets to hardcore U.S. fans).

The teams clashed this summer in the Concacaf Gold Cup final in Chicago: the audience breakdown was at least 75-25 in Mexico’s favor. This has been the reality forever.

What heartened the U.S. team over two decades was its success against Mexico. Entering Friday, the Americans held a 14-8-6 record in the series since 2000 and beat El Tri in the 2002 World Cup round of 16.

The past two years, though, the programs have taken divergent paths. Mexico qualified for the World Cup, as it has every quadrennial since sitting out the 1994 tournament. With their failure in Trinidad and Tobago on the last day of qualifying, the U.S., streak of appearances ended at seven, one of the longest in the sport.

Nonetheless, the rivalry endures.

“We are both in a position where we are battling for supremacy in Concacaf,” U.S. Coach Gregg Berhalter said on the eve of the 70th meeting. “Right now, Mexico is slightly ahead of us, having beaten us in the last game and performed well over the last few years.

“But when we play them, you see the intensity takes a different level. Everything is up a level: The tempo of the game is up, the tackles are a little bit harder. These are special games.”

They are not as special as they once were because the teams play one another sometimes multiple times per year. Friday’s game was the second in two months, and they’ve collided 16 times in 10 years. Six of the past 12 meetings have come in friendlies, which, while fun on paper, are inconsequential.

Friday’s meeting was driven almost exclusively by revenue goals; U.S. organizers did not care what the audience margins were, as long as it produced a sizable profit margin.

The teams will meet twice on the official path to the 2022 World Cup, a competition that, because of format changes for the top teams in the region, will begin earlier than usual (about a year from now). Berhalter does not have a lot of time to get it right.

In the middling Concacaf region, where Costa Rica is the only other consistent threat, the United States and Mexico need one another. A good U.S. test bolsters Mexico’s pride and global standing, while the rigors of playing Mexico, particularly at altitude at Estadio Azteca in World Cup qualifying, helps strengthen American resolve.

In his U.S. playing career (1994-2006), Berhalter was involved in several memorable battles with El Tri, usually when both sides were in top form.

Given the current rebuilding efforts, good performances against the Concacaf king, whether in a friendly or official competition, is a path toward redemption.

“We love to play against Mexico,” he said, “and we think it’s going to make us better.”