

Derrick Henry outruns Morgan Burnett (42) and Myles Garrett on his 75-yard touchdown jaunt in the third quarter. (Jamie Sabau / Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans, the team that came in without the heaps of hype that enveloped their opponent, waltzed out of Cleveland having delivered an emphatic message about not believing your own press to the Browns, one of the league’s offseason darlings.

The Browns collapsed in the fourth quarter, falling 43-13 in a season opener that left Browns fans alternately booing, murmuring in discontent, flashing middle-digit reactions and sitting in pure disbelief. It may only be Week 1, but Browns fans were expecting something different, what with the arrival of Odell Beckham Jr. and the presence of Baker Mayfield in his second season.

What they got was a fourth-quarter collapse.

The Browns had cut the score to 15-13 late in the third quarter, then watched as the Titans quickly scored on a 75-yard pass from Marcus Mariota to Derrick Henry and kept up the pace in the final quarter.

UNSTOPPABLE.



Derrick Henry takes the pass 75 yards to the house! @King_Henry2 #TENvsCLE



Watch on mobile: https://t.co/PoZiStO3mL pic.twitter.com/Pga9i8BQ19 — NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2019

It didn’t help that flags were flying all over the field, with the Browns penalized 18 times for 281 yards and the Titans six times for 54 yards. But the larger issue was that the Browns looked like a group of players still getting to know one another.

In the first game of his second season, Mayfield completed 25 of 38 passes for 285 yards and one touchdown, but was sacked five times and intercepted three times in the fourth quarter. All three led to touchdowns, including a late pick-6 by Malcolm Butler, and Mayfield’s margin of defeat was the largest of his career, either in college or the pros. He wasn’t helped by the ejection of left tackle Greg Robinson early in the second quarter.

In his regular-season debut with the Browns, Odell Beckham Jr. was more notable for the wristwatch he wore — a Richard Mille model valued in the hundreds of thousands of dollars — than for seven receptions for 71 yards.

Odell is playing with a Richard Mille on.

🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/WVoJ8wUNJo — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) September 8, 2019

For the Titans, Mariota completed 14 of 24 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns. Rookie A.J. Brown caught three passes for 100 yards and Henry rushed 19 times for 84 yards to go with his 75-yard TD reception.

The Browns now are winless in their last 15 season openers, a sobering statistic after the sky-high offseason expectations.

“We’ve got a locker room full of disappointment right now, which we should have,” said Freddie Kitchens after his head-coaching debut. “This is not the way we want to be represented. We lost our discipline, we lost our composure. … But it’s one game. We’re going to be tested. Adversity, you take it and you either run together and run toward each other, or run away. And we’re going to run toward each other.”

Titans tight end Delanie Walker admitted he’d heard the hype and trolled the Browns expertly after the game. “They were who we thought they were,” he said, channeling Dennis Green’s epic rant. “You all can crown 'em if you want to crown 'em, but you’ve still got to play football.”

It was a rough afternoon for Cleveland fans.

browns fans rn pic.twitter.com/O5SVezitny — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 8, 2019

2019 Cleveland Browns hype and 2019 Cleveland Browns actual... pic.twitter.com/jPZ2KoFbpL — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) September 8, 2019

