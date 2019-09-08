

Jalen Ramsey stops Tyreek Hill, who left the game with a shoulder injury. (Phelan M. Ebenhack / Associated Press)

The Kansas City Chiefs’ highflying offense sustained a blow when Tyreek Hill was carted off with a shoulder injury during the team’s season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday.

It was a physical season opener, with Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles injuring his shoulder in the first quarter and Myles Jack being ejected.

The Chiefs wide receiver, sustained the injury during the first quarter and had caught two passes for 16 yards in Jacksonville before being injured on a tackle by Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey after an eight-yard gain.

[Nick Foles knocked out of his Jaguars debut]

The injury to Hill marked a tough opening half for the Chiefs, who watched Mahomes briefly limp off the field in the first quarter. But the NFL MVP quarterback was out only briefly, returning with his ankle taped.

Only last week, Hill and the Chiefs agreed to a three-year, $54-million contract extension that placed him among the highest-paid receivers in the NFL and came after a tumultuous offseason.

In July, the NFL announced that it would not suspend Hill over allegations that he abused his 3-year-old son. Hill and his fiancee, Crystal Espinal, were the subject of an investigation in Johnson County, Kan., over injuries suffered by their son in March. Authorities did not file charges in the case, though Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said he believed a crime had been committed.

Hill called the allegations false and told reporters that he was “working every day to be a better father, a better person, a better citizen, a better teammate and a better son, too, to my parents.”

This story will be updated.

