One of the more popular strategies for building daily fantasy NFL lineups, especially in big money guaranteed prize pool tournaments, is stacking players from the same team, usually the quarterback and at least one of his pass catchers. The system is designed to raise your team’s point ceiling by double-counting a touchdown.

Depending on which site you are using, having both the passer and receiver of a touchdown will result in at least 10 total points before the reception and yardage totals are taken into account. You would need at least a 45-yard touchdown run from a running back to get the same amount of points. When your point ceiling matters more than your potential floor, as it should in big-money tournaments, the strategy makes perfect sense.

To decide the combos worth looking at, one place to start is with Vegas over/under point totals, which can help pinpoint which quarterbacks will be successful. In games with an over/under set at 51 or higher during the 2016, 2017 and 2018 seasons, quarterbacks scored, on average, 18.3 points on FanDuel and 19.4 points on DraftKings. If the over/under was set at 39 or less, those averages dropped to 10.5 and 10.7, respectively. The trend is clear: the higher the pregame over/under, the more points to be had by quarterbacks and wide receivers.

Which leads us to two potential stacking combinations for Week 1 of the NFL season, in Carolina and Kansas City. (There were four games on the slate with over/unders of at least 50 points as of Saturday morning, two of which involve the Panthers and Chiefs.)

Cam Newton and Curtis Samuel

Total cost on DraftKings/FanDuel: $10,700/$13,800

The Panthers host the reigning NFC champion Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, and are slight home underdogs in a game expected to keep the scoreboard operators busy.

Newton needed surgery on his right shoulder in January and then suffered a sprained left foot in the third preseason game, but Coach Ron Rivera said there will be “no limitations” on the Carolina offense because of his quarterback’s health, giving daily fantasy owners a green light to roster the dual-threat quarterback on opening weekend. Newton has thrown for at least 22 touchdowns plus run the ball 101 or more times in each of the last two seasons.

In addition, the potential emergence of Samuel as a top wideout has been a story line all summer and could give Newton a reliable target down the field. Newton and Samuel combined for 39 receptions on 62 targets for 494 yards and five touchdowns in 2018. This year, the Panthers appear ready to use Samuel both as a slot receiver and on the outside, playing to his strengths as a precise route runner.

Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill

Total cost on DraftKings/FanDuel: $14,800/$16,300

Go big or go home. This stack for the Chiefs’ season-opening trip to Jacksonville won’t be cheap, but you should be getting what you pay for. Mahomes, the reigning MVP, led the league with 50 touchdowns last year, 12 of those caught by Hill, who on Friday received a massive contract extension. The duo also connected on 87 of attempted 129 passes for 1,479 yards, good for a 117.7 passer rating, the seventh highest quarterback-receiver figure of 2018.

Hill will have to shake loose Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who will shadow him on Sunday nearly a year after calling Hill a “return specialist.” In their head-to-head match up last season, Hill caught two of four targets for 46 yards, including a 36-yard strike down the sideline with Ramsey in coverage. Expect more fireworks this time around.

