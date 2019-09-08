

Former Dallas Cowboys star Emmitt Smith during the preseason. (Ron Jenkins/AP)

Ezekiel Elliott got what he wanted, signing a contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys for six years at $90 million and becoming, by some measures, the highest-paid running back in NFL history.

The deal ended Elliott’s holdout saga days before the Cowboys open the season Sunday afternoon against the New York Giants.

“It goes without saying he’s a cornerstone player for the Dallas Cowboys,” owner Jerry Jones said during a news conference with the league’s reigning rushing champion Thursday afternoon. “My vision of Zeke is that inspiration before a ballgame, and when he’s in there and everybody’s got their game face on, and there’s Zeke. …

“And everybody associated with the Dallas Cowboys knows he’s fixing to carry the load.”

Jones might as well as have added, “all the way to a Super Bowl victory.” Because that’s what he, and Cowboys fans, for that matter, ought to expect now that Elliott got paid.

The 11th hour agreement reunites Elliott on the field and in the locker room with quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper, the offensive nucleus of a club that went 10-6 last season to win the NFC East.

“Friendship is friendship and business is business,” Prescott told reporters at the start of training camp when asked about Elliott’s holdout. “You don’t cross those.”

Now, Elliott can do more to justify his contract than simply winning another rushing title or sparking a division title..

Delivering the Cowboys a transcendent season, for instance. The blueprint is there, although the bar is ridiculously high. The player responsible for setting that standard wore a Cowboys uniform, too, and played the same position as Elliott, finishing his career as the NFL’s career rushing leader.

In 1993, Emmitt Smith skipped the first two games of the regular season, both losses, amid a contract impasse. But don’t call it a holdout. Smith’s rookie contract was up, and he and Jones were well apart regarding the financials for a new deal.

Smith eventually signed for $13.6 million over four years, and despite spotting the league two games, won the rushing title for a third consecutive season and was voted the NFL’s most valuable player, cementing his legacy with one of the most memorable single-game performances in Cowboys history.

In the regular season finale against the New York Giants in early January, Smith landed violently on his right side while being tackled by Greg Jackson, separating his shoulder just before halftime. The AC joint injury left Smith in pain, but the medical staff told him he wouldn’t risk further damage by continuing to play.

The stakes couldn’t have been much higher for a regular season game, with the winner clinching the No. 1 seed in the playoffs and a first-round bye. So Smith, wearing knee pads on his shoulder for extra protection, reentered the lineup.

Barely able to lift his right arm, Smith touched the ball nine times on the winning drive in overtime that ended with place-kicker Eddie Murray’s 41-yard field goal for a 16-13 win at Giants Stadium.

Smith finished with 168 yards on 32 carries and added 61 yards and a touchdown on 10 receptions.

The Cowboys went on to win Super Bowl XXVIII, beating the Buffalo Bills, 30-13, for their second straight championship. Smith was named most valuable player of that game, carrying the ball 30 times for 132 yards, to become the first rushing champion to win a Super Bowl.

He also secured his place among Cowboys legends. Maybe only Roger Staubach is more beloved.

Don’t think Elliott has that kind of sustained excellence in him? Smith does.

“Well, he is better in the context of his speed,” Smith said in a 2016 interview with Dallas’s 105.3 The Fan, via the Dallas Morning News. “At the end of the day, I’d like to think that he is better than me because obviously some of those things that we just talked about actually give him the ability to make a house call when he needs to.”

So this season could become a referendum for Elliott, fairly or not, on whether he’s really worth the price.

We’ll have to wait until Feb. 2 to find out.

