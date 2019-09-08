

The AFC Championship game (like the NFC Championship game) went into overtime in January. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers headed to overtime in Week 1, with the Chargers scoring a touchdown on their first possession to win. Here’s a refresher on the rules.

After both the NFC and AFC championship games went into overtime in January, tweaking the rules that govern the extra period was up for consideration, particularly because the Kansas City Chiefs never touched the ball in their overtime loss to the New England Patriots.

There were calls for both teams to get a crack at scoring, for a way to take the coin toss out of the mix, but nothing materialized and any changes were kicked down the road until 2020.

So, for the 2019 season, rules governing the regular season and playoffs remain unchanged.

REGULAR-SEASON OVERTIME RULES

At the end of regulation, a coin toss will determine which team gets the ball first in overtime. The visiting team captain will call the toss.

No more than one 10-minute period will follow a three-minute intermission. Each team must possess, or have the opportunity to possess, the ball. There is one exception: If the team that gets the ball first scores a touchdown on the opening possession, as the Patriots did against the Chiefs, the game is over.

Sudden death play — where the game ends on any score (safety, field goal or touchdown) — continues until a winner is determined.

Each team gets two timeouts.

The extra point is not attempted if the game ends on a touchdown.

If the score is tied at the end of overtime, the game ends in a tie.

There are no instant replay coach’s challenges; all reviews will be initiated by the replay official.

POSTSEASON OVERTIME RULES

Of course, postseason games cannot end in a tie, and so the rules are slightly different.

If the score is still tied at the end of an overtime period — or if the second team’s initial possession has not ended — the teams will play another period. The teams will continue to play no matter how many overtime periods are required to determine a winner.

A two-minute intermission will be taken between each overtime period. There is no “halftime,” however.

The captain who lost the first overtime coin toss will either choose to possess the ball or select which goal his team will defend in the second overtime, unless the team that won the coin toss deferred that choice.

Each team gets three timeouts during a half.

The same timing rules that apply at the end of the second and fourth regulation periods also apply at the end of a second or fourth overtime period.

If there is still no winner at the end of a fourth overtime period, there will be another coin toss, and play will continue until a winner is declared.

The Chiefs had proposed changing the rule after losing the AFC title game when the Patriots reached the end zone on their first possession, the only scenario by which an OT game can end after one possession. Atlanta Falcons President Rich McKay, the chairman of the league’s competition committee, said in May that the Chiefs planned to resubmit their proposal, which could take effect in the 2020 season, next year at the annual meetings.

“These are rules that typically take time,” McKay said.

Last season, two regular-season games ended in ties, both in the first month of play. The Steelers and Browns finished in a 21-21 tie on Sept. 9 and the Vikings and Packers game ended in a 29-29 tie the following week.

