

Kurt Suzuki is awaiting results from the MRI he underwent Sunday morning for right elbow pain. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

ATLANTA — Of all the injuries the Washington Nationals have dealt with this season, and there have been plenty, their two veteran catchers had appeared in every inning until late Saturday night.

That’s when Kurt Suzuki began feeling right elbow pain and tingling in his fingers. He soon exited the game, after the seventh inning of a 5-4 loss to the Atlanta Braves, and Raudy Read took his place behind the plate. Yan Gomes had started the game and been replaced by Suzuki. Now with Suzuki sidelined, and his short-term future uncertain, the Nationals were down to their third and final catcher in a critical game. That led them to select the contract of Tres Barrera on Sunday morning, then add Barrera to the 40-man roster. To make room for him there, catcher Spencer Kieboom was placed on the 60-day injured list with right elbow inflammation.

This could create a shaky catcher situation for the Nationals. Suzuki has been a far better hitter than Gomes this season, and has been regularly paired with Max Scherzer and Aníbal Sánchez. Gomes will fill in and catch Scherzer against the Braves at 1:20 p.m. Suzuki got an MRI in the morning but didn’t know results when he spoke with reporters around 11:20 a.m. He expects to shut it down for a few days and begin testing his arm when the team is in Minneapolis to face the Twins this week.

“I just felt something in my elbow,” Suzuki said Sunday. “It happens, I guess, it’s baseball. It’s just some tingling, zings. I mean it’s a little sore today, but it should be good.”

Read has been up since Sept. 1 and will be the de facto backup behind Gomes. He has been taking defensive reps most days, and Manager Dave Martinez expects him to be in all pitcher-catcher meetings moving forward. Martinez also wants both Read and Barrera to cycle through the bullpen and begin working with different relievers before games.

It is unlikely that Barrera will be anything but emergency insurance until Suzuki is healthy. He caught 101 games for the Class AA Harrisburg Senators this season, working with Erick Fedde, Austin Voth and Aaron Barrett, who are all on the active roster. He finished the minor league season with an average .249/.318/.381 slash line, and has been complemented for how he handles pitchers. Barrera is also bilingual, having grown up in a Mexican American family, and that helps him better communicate with Latin American pitchers and teammates.

The 24-year-old was at his apartment in Harrisburg when he received the call from Manager Matt LeCroy. He was watching a college football game between Texas and LSU. He was angry that Texas, his alma mater, couldn’t keep up with the Tigers. Then his mood soon changed when LeCroy told him the news. He had an early morning flight to Atlanta to catch. It’s a turbulent time for the Nationals, who are navigating a few key injuries during a pennant race, but Barrera still took a second to cry and call his parents. He had realized a lifelong dream.

“I didn’t really know where I was going, so the security guard toured me around and let me in here,” Barrera said of the visitors clubhouse at SunTrust Park. “I was the first one in here so I was like, ‘What do I do?’ That’s how my morning has gone so far."

LINEUPS

Nationals (78-63)

Trea Turner SS

Adam Eaton RF

Anthony Rendon 3B

Juan Soto LF

Asdrúbal Cabrera 2B

Matt Adams 1B

Victor Robles CF

Yan Gomes C

Max Scherzer P

Braves (89-54)

Ronald Acuna Jr. CF

Ozzie Albies 2B

Freddie Freeman 1B

Josh Donaldson 3B

Matt Joyce RF

Dansby Swanson SS

Tyler Flowers C

Rafael Ortega LF

Mike Soroka P

Read more on the Washington Nationals:

After four years, Aaron Barrett made it back to an MLB mound. And the tears flowed.

After a miracle comeback from a broken arm, Aaron Barrett aims to prove he belongs in MLB

Nationals reliever Roenis Elías has a Grade 1 right hamstring strain

The Nationals have defensive choices to make in right field late in close games