Now that the Packers-Bears appetizer has been devoured and digested and the Antonio Brown situation has been resolved, the NFL schedule can begin for real. It’s tough to know which lucky few teams will be playoff-bound when Week 17 arrives in late December, but Week 1 offers something for everyone, with none of that pesky irrelevance of preseason.

We’ll get to see rookie quarterback Kyler Murray in Kliff Kingsbury’s Arizona Cardinals offense, the Cleveland Browns’ new combo of Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr., Ezekiel Elliott’s return to the Cowboys after a long holdout, the Pittsburgh Steelers after Antonio Brown’s departure and the ageless wonder that is Tom Brady, who will soon be throwing to Brown in a pairing so crazy it might work.

Six of the NFL’s new head coaches start the season at home (including Bruce Arians in Tampa), with only poor Zac Taylor and the Cincinnati Bengals facing the prospect of having to play on the road — in, of all the daunting places, Seattle’s CenturyLink Field.

The first Sunday also features some tantalizing division games right out of the gate, including the Washington Redskins at the Philadelphia Eagles, the New York Giants at the Dallas Cowboys and the Buffalo Bills at the New York Jets.

Get yer popcorn.

All times Eastern.

Time Game TV 1 Rams at Panthers Fox 1 Redskins at Eagles Fox 1 Bills at Jets CBS 1 Falcons at Vikings Fox 1 Ravens at Dolphins CBS 1 Chiefs at Jaguars CBS 1 Titans at Browns CBS 4:05 Colts at Chargers CBS 4:05 Bengals at Seahawks CBS 4:25 49ers at Buccaneers Fox 4:25 Giants at Cowboys Fox 4:25 Lions at Cardinals Fox 8:20 Steelers at Patriots NBC

The early shift

Rams at Panthers, 1, Fox

Among the first seven games of the day, pay particular attention to the Rams’ first test since losing to the Patriots in the Super Bowl. L.A. quarterback Jared Goff has a huge new contract extension and the Rams will try to put the disappointment of their 13-3 Super Bowl loss to rest. On a more granular level, the game offers a chance to assess the physical conditions of Todd Gurley Jr. and Cam Newton.

Redskins at Eagles, 1, Fox

Case Keenum starts for the Redskins (and Jordan Reed is out), but when will the clamor for rookie Dwayne Haskins begin?

Bills at Jets, 1, CBS

Say hello to the Jets’ new running back, Le’Veon Bell, whose legs should be fresh from an entire season off.

Falcons at Vikings, 1, Fox

Kirk Cousins advocated for Josh Doctson in Minnesota, and the Vikings brought in the Washington castoff. Will it help?

Ravens at Dolphins, 1, CBS

Are the Dolphins really trying to tank the season, as their recent trades might make it seem?

Chiefs at Jaguars, 1, CBS

Can LeSean McCoy replace Kareem Hunt in Kansas City? Can Patrick Mahomes top his MVP campaign?

Titans at Browns, 1, CBS

Expectations for the Browns are sky-high and that starts with Beckham.

The late games

Colts at Chargers, 4:05, CBS

For the Colts, two words matter after the shocking retirement of Andrew Luck: Jacoby Brissett.

Bengals at Seahawks, 4:05, CBS

The Seahawks defense could be even better with the addition of Jadeveon Clowney, but this game probably isn’t going to be indicative of how much better.

49ers at Buccaneers, 4:25, Fox

The 49ers are playing in the Eastern time zone, a desolate landscape in which they have lost their last 12 games.

Giants at Cowboys, 4:25, Fox

How long until Giants fans are screaming for rookie quarterback Daniel Jones?

Lions at Cardinals, 4:25, Fox

Is the electric Murray going to make everyone forget Mayfield, the last must-see rookie QB?

The night game

Steelers at Patriots, 8:20, NBC

After winning a Super Bowl, the New England Patriots are accustomed to hosting the NFL season opener, but this year — you might have heard that it’s the 100th anniversary of the NFL — the Packers and Bears did the honors. So the Patriots settled for “Sunday Night Football” and, in the Pittsburgh Steelers, they drew an opponent that hasn’t won in Gillette Stadium since 2008, when Brady was out with a knee injury. The Steelers are trying an “addition by subtraction” theme with the departures of Brown and Bell.

