

Nick Foles (7) throws a pass Sunday against the Chiefs. (Stephen B. Morton)

Quarterback Nick Foles, the former Super Bowl MVP for the Philadelphia Eagles who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a free agent in the offseason, exited Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs with an injury to his non-throwing left shoulder.

The team ruled out Foles for the remainder of his Jaguars debut soon after he was taken to the locker room to be examined by the team’s medical staff. Rookie Gardner Minshew took over at quarterback.

Foles was hurt when he absorbed a hit while delivering his first touchdown pass for the Jaguars, a 35-yard strike to D.J. Chark in the first quarter. The extent of the injury was not immediately known. But it perhaps was ominous that Foles was ruled out so quickly from returning to the game.

He returned to the sideline in the first half with his left arm in a sling and an ice pack on his left shoulder.

Foles signed a four-year, $88 million contract with the Jaguars in March after the Eagles opted not to franchise-tag him. The Eagles, in effect, re-committed to Carson Wentz as their franchise quarterback, then doubled down on that in June by signing Wentz to a four-year, $128 million contract extension.

But it was Foles, not Wentz, who was at quarterback for the Eagles in their finest moments the previous two seasons. He took over for Wentz, after Wentz suffered a season-ending knee injury, late in the 2017 season and led the Eagles to their Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots. He rallied the Eagles to the playoffs last season with Wentz sidelined by a stress fracture in his back.

The Jaguars pinned their hopes for a revival this season to Foles’s arrival. It was a team that once seemed just a capable quarterback away from being a Super Bowl participant. The Jaguars shoved aside Blake Bortles in favor of Foles following a disappointing 2018 season that came on the heels of them reaching the AFC title game in the 2017 season.

But less than one quarter into this season, the Jaguars must deal with an injury to Foles.

This story will update.