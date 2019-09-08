

The defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Foxborough on Sunday Night Football. Follow along for live updates.

Steelers at Patriots

When: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. Eastern.

Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

Line: New England by 5½

TV: NBC.

Pregame reading

Antonio Brown won’t be on the field Sunday night in Foxborough, Mass., when the New England Patriots begin their defense of their latest Super Bowl triumph by facing the Pittsburgh Steelers. But his presence certainly will be felt.

The Steelers will be playing their first game without Brown, the seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver they traded to the Oakland Raiders in the offseason, and running back Le’Veon Bell, the running back they allowed to leave via free agency for the New York Jets in March. The Patriots will be playing, quite possibly, their last game without Brown, whom they signed to a one-year contract Saturday after the Raiders accommodated his social-media request to be released.

Brown isn’t eligible to play for the Patriots against the Steelers because he wasn’t on New England’s roster by Saturday’s 4 p.m. NFL deadline. It’s doubtful that Coach Bill Belichick would have rushed him into game action that quickly, anyway. So the question of whether Brown can co-exist with Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady in New England better than he could manage with Coach Mike Tomlin and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh or with Coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr (not to mention General Manager Mike Mayock) in Oakland won’t be answered until this coming week, at the soonest.

He’ll be eligible to play for the Patriots next Sunday at Miami. At that point, the Patriots can team Brown with Josh Gordon and Julian Edelman to give Brady perhaps the best group of wide receivers he’s ever had. That, of course, is contingent upon the recently reinstated Gordon remaining available to play and the controversial Brown being content and behaving himself.

For now, Brady and the Patriots will have to get by without Brown. Gordon is eligible to play in this game. Brady and the Patriots also will begin life without Rob Gronkowski after the tight end retired in March.

The Steelers accommodated Brown’s trade request after he became increasingly disgruntled in Pittsburgh, in part because of a clash with Roethlisberger. They sent him to Oakland for third- and fifth-round draft picks and undoubtedly felt vindicated and perhaps relieved while watching from afar as Brown’s relationship with the Raiders came unglued before he ever played a regular season game for them.

James Conner keeps the No. 1 running back role that he inherited when Bell sat out the entire 2018 season in a contract stare-down with the Steelers. JuJu Smith-Schuster takes over for Brown as the No. 1 wideout. The issue becomes whether the supporting cast around Roethlisberger, Conner and Smith-Schuster is good enough for the Steelers to vie with the Cleveland Browns, the darlings of the offseason, and the Baltimore Ravens for AFC North supremacy.

This is a matchup that generally has big-picture implications for the jockeying for AFC playoff seeding. This time, it’s far too early in the season to think about that. But there still will be plenty of intrigue at Gillette Stadium.

