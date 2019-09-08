

Adrian Peterson will not play in Philadelphia. (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA — The Washington Redskins will not play star running back Adrian Peterson in the team’s season-opening game against the Eagles. Peterson, the team’s leading rusher last season, is healthy but is being bypassed in favor of Derrius Guice, Chris Thompson and Wendell Smallwood, who was signed last week after Philadelphia released him.

Peterson led the Redskins with 1,042 rushing yards last season and the team recently named him its offensive MVP from 2018.

Last week, Washington Coach Jay Gruden named Guice the starting running back and said the offense would run through him. Later in the week he said Peterson might not dress if he only kept three backs. Guice, who missed last season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament, was always expected to be the team’s top back once he was healthy again. He and Thompson are more versatile backs and considered to be better fits for Gruden’s offense than Peterson whose approach is more vertical.

