

Carson Wentz led the Eagles to a win over the Redskins in last year's meeting between the NFC East rivals in Philadelphia. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

The Washington Redskins start their season against the Philadelphia Eagles at 1 p.m. Sunday. Follow here for live updates.

Washington Redskins (0-0) at Philadelphia Eagles (0-0)

Kickoff: 1 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field.

TV: Fox.

Radio: 630, 980 AM; 92.7, 94.3, 105.9 FM.

Line: Eagles by 10.

Unlike last year, when the Redskins enjoyed the luxury of opening (and winning) at lowly Arizona, they’ll face a much stiffer road test to kick off the 2019 season against division rival Philadelphia. After winning five straight in the series from 2014 to 2016, Washington has dropped four consecutive games to the Eagles, including a humiliating 24-0 defeat at FedEx Field in last year’s season finale.

[Redskins vs. Eagles: Five keys to Sunday's game]

Veteran Case Keenum, acquired via a trade with the Broncos in March, will become the fourth different quarterback to start for Washington against Philadelphia in the last four games. The Eagles had seven sacks in their two wins over the Redskins last year, and with Donald Penn starting in place of Trent Williams while the Pro Bowl left tackle continues his holdout, it could be another long day for Bill Callahan’s offensive line against Fletcher Cox and the Philadelphia pass rush.

For Washington to pull off the upset, the defensive line led by Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne will probably have to get pressure on Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who is fully healthy after being limited to 11 games last season. Wentz could be rusty after sitting out the entire preseason.

The Eagles followed up their first Super Bowl title by going 9-7 last year and losing in the divisional round of the playoffs. Philadelphia revamped its backfield during the offseason, trading for former Bears running back Jordan Howard and drafting former Penn State star running back Miles Sanders in the second round.

Offensively, the Redskins will get their first look at second-year running back Derrius Guice, a 2018 second-round pick who missed his entire rookie year with a torn ACL. Gruden has said the offense will run through Guice, with 34-year-old Adrian Peterson, a 1,000-yard rusher last season, taking on more of a backup role. Tight end Jordan Reed, who has been in the concussion protocol since taking a hit to the head in Washington’s third preseason game, will miss the game. While rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins will open the season as Keenum’s backup, Sunday will mark the pro debut of fellow first-round pick Montez Sweat, the latest addition to Washington’s already strong pass rush.

The Redskins are major underdogs in Week 1. The role has suited them well in the past.

Washington is at least a 9-point underdog in Week 1 for only the third time since 1978. The Redskins won both of the previous games outright, including a 1978 win at New England that involved a misplaced Patriots play sheet — and the pope. (Read more)

Jordan Reed can change games, if only he can get in them.

The Redskins tight end is a dynamic talent who helps make the offense go when he’s on the field, but he’s had a hard time staying healthy throughout his career. He won’t play against the Eagles after he suffered a concussion in Washington’s third preseason game. (Read more)

Case Keenum is an unwanted QB who keeps winning jobs. He wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I absolutely love winning and despise the alternative,” said the veteran Keenum, who added another 'W' to his resume by beating out Haskins for the starting job this preseason. (Read more)

Landon Collins has always acted older than his age. At 25, he’s a leader for the Redskins.

Washington signed the former Giants safety to a six-year, $84 million contract on the first day of free agency. Sunday marks his first chance to prove he was worth it in a game, but his teammates already say the defense is more cohesive because of his presence. (Read more)

