

Rafael Nadal is seeking his fourth U.S. Open title since 2010 after defeating Matteo Berrettini in the semifinals Friday. (Adam Hunger/AP)

Rafael Nadal is seeking his fourth U.S. Open title since 2010 and 19th major championship overall. Here’s what you should know about the men’s final; follow along for live updates from the match.

U.S. Open men’s final

When: Sunday, 4 p.m. Eastern time

Where: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York.

TV: ESPN.

Streaming: WatchESPN app and WatchESPN.com.

Pre-match reading

No. 2 seed Rafael Nadal vs No. 5 seed Daniil Medvedev

Nadal has made his way into another U.S. Open final Sunday after beating Italian Matteo Berrettini 7-6 (8-6), 6-4, 6-1 in the semifinals. The 33-year-old Spaniard will be playing in his fifth U.S. Open and 27th Grand Slam final as he seeks his fourth U.S. Open title since 2010 and 19th major championship overall. If Nadal executes a much-favored win against Medvedev, he would be one shy of Roger Federer’s record 20. As it stands, Federer leads the way with 20, Nadal is next in line with 18 and Novak Djokovic has 16.

Medvedev, playing in his first major final, is this summer’s hard-court star. The 23-year-old Russian racked up a 20-2 record during the hard-court session, continuing his impressive feats en route to the U.S. Open final, shocking Stan Wawrinka in the quarterfinals and Grigor Dimitrov in the semifinals. Against Nadal, Medvedev will look to break the dominance of the “Big Three Era.” Only one man under the age of 30, Dominic Thiem, has ever won a set in a Grand Slam final. Medvedev, who has become the “tournament villain” after a controversial third-round win in which he aimed a middle-finger gesture to spectators, had never been past the fourth round at a major until now.

The pair has only met once in a head-to-head matchup, in the Rogers Cup final last month. Nadal dominated, winning 6-3, 6-0.

Read more:

In U.S. Open final, Bianca Andreescu beats Serena Williams, and history, and the crowd

Serena Williams faces some hard truths after falling short again in a Grand Slam

At U.S. Open, Althea Gibson statue has become an essential stop

As ESPN turns 40, its longest-serving voice is still serving stories at the U.S. Open