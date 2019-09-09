

New York Jets' Jamison Crowder was targeted 17 times in Week 1, the most targets heading into Monday Night Football. (Adam Hunger/AP)

If your fantasy football team avoided an injury scare this week, consider yourself fortunate. Quarterbacks Pat Mahomes (ankle), Baker Mayfield (wrist) and Nick Foles (clavicle); running backs Joe Mixon (ankle) and Tevin Coleman (ankle); and wide receivers Tyreek Hill (shoulder), JuJu Smith-Schuster (toe), Devin Funchess (collarbone), Mike Williams (knee) and Albert Wilson (calf) all missed some time on Sunday with injuries. A few like Foles and Hill, will be out for significant stretches. That’s going to cause a stampede to the waiver wire this week.

Luckily, there are quality players still to be had, even if you’re low in the waiver order. Here are this week’s best bets for future production.

Jamison Crowder, WR, New York Jets

We highlighted Crowder as a late-round receiver for your fantasy football draft and again as someone to consider when the Antonio Brown hullabaloo was at its peak. Not many heeded those words; Crowder is still available in about half of fantasy leagues.

That should change significantly after the slot receiver caught 14 of 17 targets for 99 yards in a loss to the Buffalo Bills, giving Crowder the most targets in Week 1 heading into Monday Night Football. His two yards per route run was also the third-highest total among slot receivers in Week 1, behind only Danny Amendola and Larry Fitzgerald.

Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens

Quarterback Lamar Jackson had a record-setting day on Sunday and Brown was the biggest beneficiary. The rookie caught four of five targets for 147 yards and two touchdowns, including a 47-yard touchdown run on a slant pattern in the first quarter. He would add an 83-yard touchdown catch about four minutes later.

“That is why we picked him,” Ravens Coach John Harbaugh said, via the Baltimore Sun. “The ability to make big plays is huge.”

So pretty.



Go ahead and watch that 83-yard TD from @lj_era8 to @Primetime_jet again. pic.twitter.com/jBEV3AKU71 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 8, 2019

Next up for Brown and the Ravens is the Arizona Cardinals, a team that allowed 361 passing yards and three touchdowns to the Detroit Lions. Almost a third of those passing yards against Arizona (114) were on throws of 20 or more yards down field.

Malcolm Brown, RB, Los Angeles Rams

Coach Sean McVay made it clear Todd Gurley is the team’s lead back — Gurley led the team in rushing (14 carries for 97 yards), touches (15) and snaps (53 out of 76) in a win over the Carolina Panthers — but there is clearly a place for Brown to be fantasy relevant. Brown played 21 snaps on Sunday, producing 48 yards and two touchdowns.

Plus, Brown got two of the team’s three carries inside the 5-yard line (third-round rookie Darrell Henderson got the other one) leading to the two scores. Last year, Gurley handled 22 of the team’s 31 opportunities from within five yards of the goal line.

The biggest boost to Brown’s value might be the lack of work for Henderson, at least early in the season. Henderson played just two snaps all game, which seems to indicate Brown’s secure role as the No. 2 running back.

Rams running back Total snaps Run plays Pass plays Todd Gurley II 53 15 30 Malcolm Brown 21 11 6 Darrell Henderson 2 1 1

Jacoby Brissett, QB, Indianapolis Colts

The Brissett era for Indianapolis started off with promise. The former backup competed 21 of 27 pass attempts for 190 yards, two touchdowns and a 120.7 passer rating. Brissett also slung the ball all over the field, connecting with eight different receivers, earning him the eighth highest quarterback grade of Week 1 (as of Monday morning) from the game charters at Pro Football Focus.

Before today's game, TY Hilton told Jacoby Brissett he had his back. "You start getting worried, I'm gonna be there for you. You need a play? Come to me."



Brissett: 21-27, 190 yds, 2 TD, 0 INT, 120.7 rating.



"Greatness," TY said after the game. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) September 9, 2019

His next three opponents get progressively easier in terms of pass defense. The Tennessee Titans, the Colts’ next opponent, had the projected 12th best secondary heading into the 2019 season. After that the Colts face the Atlanta Falcons (16th) and Oakland Raiders (27th). Brissett also gets soft competition in Week 15 (New Orleans Saints, 15th best secondary) and Week 16 (Carolina Panthers, 26th), the two weeks typically reserved for fantasy league playoffs and championship games.

