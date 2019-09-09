

Wise running back Joseph Johnson scores a touchdown in the second quarter against Eleanor Roosevelt on Friday. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

In the third week of rankings, there’s a change at the top. St. John’s fell to nationally ranked St. Joseph’s Prep, opening the door to Gonzaga. The Eagles took care of business against Don Bosco Prep and slide into the No. 1 spot.

Elsewhere, it was a rough week for the Interstate Athletic Conference. Georgetown Prep and Landon failed tough early-season tests against Loyola Blakefield and Delbarton (N.J.).

Maryland public schools kicked off this past weekend, and the top teams performed well. Quince Orchard posted a shutout, Wise took down a rival, North Point succeeded without its quarterback and Northwest scored 40 points.

1. Gonzaga (2-0) LR: 2

After trailing 14-0, the Eagles came back to defeat Don Bosco Prep (N.J.), 35-21.

Next: Friday at Don Bosco Prep (N.J.), 7 p.m.

2. St. John’s (2-1) LR: 1

The Cadets rallied back from a 21-point deficit but couldn’t catch St. Joseph’s Prep (Penn.) in a 34-30 defeat.

Next: Saturday at Duncanville, 6 p.m.

3. Quince Orchard (1-0) LR: 3

The Cougars opened the season with a shutout of Wootton, 56-0. They posted six shutouts last season.

Next: Friday vs. Damascus, 6:30 p.m.

4. DeMatha (1-1) LR: 4

The Stags had an early bye week and will face Avalon this weekend.

Next: Friday vs. Avalon at Catholic University, 7 p.m.

5. Good Counsel (2-0) LR: 5

The Falcons’ defense has allowed just seven points over their first two games. They topped Mount St. Joseph’s, 19-7, on Saturday.

Next: Friday at St. John Bosco, 7 p.m.

6. Westfield (2-0) LR: 6

Isaiah Daniel had 14 carries for 110 yards and a touchdown as the Bulldogs beat Champe, 37-14.

Next: Sept. 20 vs. Lake Braddock

7. Stone Bridge (2-0) LR: 9

The Bulldogs beat their second consecutive Class 6 opponent, topping Madison, 33-19.

Next: Friday vs. Brooke Point, 7 p.m.

8. Damascus (0-1) LR: 8

The Swarmin’ Hornets forfeited their season-opener against Rockville after holding an illegal practice in May.

Next: Friday at Quince Orchard, 6:30 p.m.

9. Wise (1-0) LR: 10

Sophomore quarterback Jayden Sauray had three touchdowns for the Pumas as they ran past Eleanor Roosevelt, 41-0.

Next: Friday vs. Laurel, 7 p.m.

10. Freedom-Woodbridge (2-0) LR: 11

Junior wide receiver Umari Hatcher caught three touchdowns in the Eagles’ 47-0 blowout of Riverbend.

Next: Friday vs. Colonial Forge, 7 p.m.

11. North Point (1-0) LR: 12

Despite missing their starting quarterback, the Eagles overpowered Arundel, 55-32, in their season opener.

Next: Thursday vs. Westlake, 7 p.m.

12. National Christian (3-0) LR: 13

The Eagles jumped out to a 30-0 halftime lead in a 46-6 win over Royalty Institute.

Next: Sept. 20 at Riverdale Baptist

13. Georgetown Prep (1-1) LR: 7

The Little Hoyas suffered their first loss since last September, falling to Loyola Blakefield, 37-27.

Next: Saturday at Gonzaga, 2 p.m.

14. Northwest (1-0) LR: 15

The Jaguars started their season in style, blowing out Whitman, 40-13.

Next: Friday at Paint Branch, 6:30 p.m.

15. Broad Run (2-0) LR: 16

The Spartans started strong in a 51-13 win over Brooke Point, scoring 24 points in the first quarter.

Next: Friday at Dominion, 7 p.m.

16. Friendship Collegiate (2-1) LR: 17

Facing Ballou for just the second time in a decade, Friendship blew out the Knights, 41-14.

Next: Saturday at Woodson, 5 p.m.

17. Flint Hill (1-0) LR: 18

The Huskies pushed their win streak to 23 with a 28-6 victory over Paul VI.

Next: Saturday at St. James, 2:30 p.m.

18. Landon (0-1) LR: 14

The Bears dropped their first game of the season, 34-27, against Delbarton (N.J.).

Next: Friday at Dunbar, 6 p.m.

19. Lake Braddock (1-0) LR: 19

Coming off a bye, the Bruins will face Hayfield next Friday.

Next: Friday at Hayfield, 7 p.m.

20. Spalding (2-0) LR: NR

The Cavaliers scored 56 points in each of their first two games this season.

Next: Friday at Bullis, 7 p.m.

Dropped out: No. 20 H.D. Woodson (0-2)

On the bubble: C.H. Flowers, South County, Northern, Woodgrove