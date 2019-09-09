

Vernon Davis leaps over Ronald Darby during his 48-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

A look at the good (Hail!) and bad (Fail!) from the Redskins’ 32-27 loss to the Eagles in the season opener on Sunday.

Hail: Vernon Davis, Ageless Wonder

With tight end Jordan Reed out with a concussion, the 35-year-old Davis got the start, and it didn’t take long for him to defy his age with a ridiculous display of athleticism. On Washington’s first third down of the season, Case Keenum completed a short pass in the flat to the former Maryland star. Rather than stepping out of bounds, Davis turned up field as Ronald Darby closed in. Davis hurdled the Eagles cornerback, maintained his balance upon landing and shook off would-be tackles by Andrew Sendejo and Rodney McLeod before sprinting into the end zone for a 48-yard touchdown.

The score was the Redskins’ first touchdown on their opening possession in Week 1 since 2004, when Clinton Portis took his first carry with Washington 64 yards to the house. It was also an emotional moment for Davis, who shared on Instagram on Saturday that his grandfather had passed away and teared up in the end zone after giving the Redskins the lead. “He’s been on my mind all day,” Davis, who was raised by his grandparents in the District’s Petworth neighborhood, said after the game. “I’m a very emotional guy and it just hit me at the moment. I just let it all out.”

Fail: The Running Game

Redskins Coach Jay Gruden said the offense would run through second-year pro Derrius Guice, and Gruden was so confident in Guice’s ability to handle the load as Washington’s primary back that he made Adrian Peterson a healthy scratch for Sunday’s game for the first time in his career. There’s no telling whether the 34-year-old Peterson, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards last season, would’ve had more success against the Eagles, but Guice’s 10-carry, 18-yard debut after he missed all of last year with a torn ACL was a dud. The Redskins’ 28 rushing yards as a team were their fewest in a season opener since they had 24 in a loss to the Browns in 1965 and their fewest in any game since they had 27 in a shutout loss to the Rams in 2014. “Of course it’s not a role I want,” Peterson said. “I’m 13 years in, and I’ve still got it. I’ve shown that, of course. I can play the game. But at the end of the day, I’m not the owner. I’m just a player. So when they call me up, they call me up. I’ll be ready to play.”

Hail: Terry McLaurin

The Redskins’ rookie wide receiver, a third-round pick out of Ohio State, was the biggest bright spot for the offense. McLaurin finished with five catches, including a 69-yard touchdown in the second quarter that gave Washington a 17-0 lead. His most impressive play was a leaping 22-yard grab along the right sideline with Darby in tight coverage that set up a Dustin Hopkins field goal before halftime. McLaurin should’ve also had a 73-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter, but Keenum overthrew him. Still, his 125 yards receiving were the most by a Redskins rookie in his debut, breaking Charlie Brown’s record of 97 receiving yards in 1982. McLaurin eclipsed the century mark by halftime, something the wideout he replaced in the starting lineup, 2016 first-round pick Josh Doctson, failed to do in an entire game over three disappointing seasons in Washington. Doctson, who was released at the end of training camp and signed by the Vikings, was inactive for Minnesota’s season opener.

Fail: Defending DeSean Jackson

After McLaurin’s long touchdown, Fox’s cameras showed Jackson standing on the Eagles sideline, nodding his head calmly as if to say, “Okay, rookie. It’s on.” Later in the quarter, Jackson got behind Josh Norman and hauled in a 51-yard touchdown pass from Carson Wentz. In the third quarter, Jackson’s 53-yard touchdown reception gave the Eagles their first lead of the game. It was a familiar sight for Redskins fans: Jackson in an Eagles uniform, flapping his arms and doing somersaults in the end zone. Jackson scored five touchdowns in 11 games against the Redskins before signing with Washington following his release by the Eagles in 2014. After three seasons in D.C., he spent the past two years with Tampa Bay before returning to Philadelphia via trade this offseason. “Shoot, they had the opportunity to keep me,” Jackson said of the Redskins. “They didn’t keep me. So any time I play them, I’m going to make them pay.” Jackson now has 31 touchdowns of at least 50 yards, second only to Jerry Rice, who had 36.

Hail: Case Keenum

Keenum wanted his overthrow to McLaurin back — “I just let it go probably a hair too soon,” he said afterward — but the veteran played well in his Redskins regular season debut. He completed 30 of 45 passes for 380 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions, though he made at least one ill-advised throw in the first half that nearly resulted in a pick. The performance was even more impressive considering the Redskins’ lack of a running game and Reed’s absence.

Fail: Eagles Fans Fighting Sixers Forward Mike Scott

Lincoln Financial Field is an unwelcoming and sometimes dangerous place for opposing teams’ fans, and professional athletes who happen to play for other Philadelphia teams are no exception. Former Wizards and U-Va. forward Mike Scott, a die-hard Redskins fan who signed a two-year contract with the Sixers in June, appeared to get into a scuffle with Eagles fans in a parking lot before the game. “We are aware of the situation and are in the process of gathering more information,” the Sixers said in a statement after video of the altercation was shared on social media. “We will have no further comment at this time.” The 6-foot-8, 237-pound Scott, who sported a Sean Taylor jersey, appeared no worse for the wear after the fight and posted photos from inside the stadium.

Hail: The Redskins’ Backdoor Cover

The previous two times the Redskins were underdogs of nine points or greater in Week 1 since 1978, they won outright on the road. Washington appeared headed for a third such win in the first half, but the Eagles scored 32 of the game’s final 42 points. That wasn’t enough to cover the 10-point spread, as Keenum found Trey Quinn for a four-yard touchdown with six seconds remaining. Quinn didn’t break out Michael Scott’s “The Scarn” dance from NBC’s “The Office” as he did after scoring his first career touchdown last season, but a few people who had the Redskins +10 might have.

Fail: Washington’s Third-Down Defense

Jonathan Allen left the game with a knee sprain in the first half and did not return, but that hardly excuses a dreadful effort by defensive coordinator Greg Manusky’s unit. Wentz was sacked only once, pressured four times and completed 28 of 39 passes for 313 yards. The defense was especially generous on third down, allowing the Eagles quarterback to complete 12 of 13 passes for 178 yards and all three of his touchdowns.

