

Elena Delle Donne helped lead the Mystics to the top seed in the WNBA playoffs. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Elena Delle Donne and the Washington Mystics put a bow on their dazzling regular season with a comfortable 100-86 win over the Chicago Sky on Sunday at the Entertainment and Sports Arena. Delle Donne led all scorers with 25 points and 12 rebounds, and the presumptive league MVP joined an exclusive club of sharpshooters in the process.

Delle Donne became the first player in WNBA history to shoot at least 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from three-point range and 90 percent from the free throw line. The NBA’s Larry Bird, Steve Nash, Mark Price, Reggie Miller, Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Malcolm Brogdon are the other eight members of the so-called 50-40-90 club.

“Congrats @De11Donne!” Nash, the former Suns point guard who has the most 50-40-90 seasons with four, tweeted on Sunday night. “Welcome to the club.”

“Insane numbers,” Durant, who accomplished the feat with the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2015-16 season, tweeted. “Welcome to the club big dog.”

“Big time Accomplishment,” Curry wrote. “Congrats.”

Delle Donne shot 51 percent from the field, 43 percent from three and 97 percent from the free throw line while leading the Mystics to their most regular season wins (26) in franchise history. She made 114 of her 117 free throw attempts this year, including all six of her shots from the line against the Sky.

Delle Donne is a career 94 percent free throw shooter and she’s made at least 40 percent of her three-point attempts four different times, but this was the first season she made at least half of her field goal attempts. The 30-year-old averaged 19.5 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

Mystics forward Emma Meesseman shot 55 percent from the field, 42 percent from three and 91 percent from the line during the regular season, but fell one game shy of qualifying for the league leader board after taking off a month to play with the Belgian national team.

“They’re the funnest team to watch on the planet right now,” Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard said during Sunday’s win, which had no bearing on Washington’s playoff positioning after the Mystics clinched the top seed — and a double-bye into the semifinals — with a win on Friday. “It’s amazing how great they move the ball, they’re so selfless. Elena Delle Donne’s one of the best players on the planet.”

Mystics fans serenaded Delle Donne with chants of “M-V-P” during her on-court interview after Sunday’s win.

“It’s been a really fun season, especially because of the people I get to share it with,” Delle Donne said. “I wouldn’t have had this season without the help of them. They make it easy for me. We got some good fans, so I’m excited for the playoffs.”

Washington, which is seeking its first title, will host the lowest remaining seed in Game 1 of a best-of-five semifinal series on Sept. 17. The Mystics lost to the Seattle Storm in last year’s WNBA Finals.

“We felt it last year in Seattle, the backing that they had and how loud their building was, and now we’ve got that atmosphere,” Delle Donne said after the Mystics completed their first season at the Entertainment and Sports Arena with a 14-3 home record.

Delle Donne was also humbled by the response to her 50-40-90 season, which included congratulatory tweets from John Wall, Bradley Beal and others.

“It’s been a great season so far,” she tweeted, “but it’s not over yet! We’ve got work to do."

