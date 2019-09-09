

Rafael Nadal is an official brand ambassador for Richard Mille watches. (Johanes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images) (Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images)

In two of the biggest sports moments of the weekend — a much-hyped NFL season opener and the U.S. Open men’s singles final — Richard Mille nearly stole the show.

One of the luxurious watches produced by the Swiss brand, oddly, turned up on the left wrist of Odell Beckham Jr. on Sunday as the wide receiver made his debut with the Cleveland Browns. That night, another Richard Mille timepiece was front and center on the right wrist of Rafael Nadal, as it so often is, as he was winning his 19th Grand Slam tournament. Together, the two watches were worth nearly $1 million.

Beckham wore an orange RM 11-03 Automatic Flyback Chronograph McLaren that cost him $189,500 at a Richard Mille boutique, a company representative wrote in an email. He kept the watch on his wrist during the Browns’ Week 1 loss to the Tennessee Titans, a violation of NFL rules prohibiting players from wearing hard objects. Never mind that the exquisite piece of workmanship could be damaged; it could actually hurt someone. The NFL will speak with Beckham about his decision to wear the watch, the Associated Press reported.

[Rafael Nadal beats Daniil Medvedev in U.S. Open final for his 19th Grand Slam singles title]

The watch favored by Beckham was one of only 500 made of that model. (“It’s indestructible,” Beckham told Yahoo Sports.)

Beckham “is not a brand partner and it is his decision to wear his watch on the field,” a company spokeswoman wrote.

“Since the brand began, Mr. Mille only forms partnerships with athletes who commit to wearing a Richard Mille watch while they perform their sport,” Laura Hughes, director of communications at Richard Mille, Americas, wrote in a statement. “They provide the ultimate proving ground for the highly complicated timepieces that are created to be ultra comfortable and precise timekeepers in extremely challenging physical conditions.”



Odell Beckham Jr. drew the attention of the NFL for wearing a Richard Mille watch while playing. (Ron Schwane / Associated Press)

Individual sports are often more forgiving than the NFL when it comes to branded accessories. For those competitors, wearing a watch while competing is a smart business arrangement, another advertising opportunity for sponsors. Rolex and Omega, for instance, have long partnered with athletes in individual sports, and Nadal has been a brand ambassador for Richard Mille for years. That explains why he wore one of the company’s watches while beating Daniil Medvedev in an epic five-set final Sunday. (Mevedev has his own side gig with the luxury watchmaker Bovet 1822.)

[For the Browns and others, Week 1 of the NFL season delivers an unexpected shock to the system]

For Nadal, the RM 27-03 Tourbillon Rafael Nadal Limited edition watch (which retails for $769,000) is something of a good-luck charm, and his model is a nod to his native Spain, according to the Richard Mille website. “The striking red and yellow hues of its Quartz TPT case pay homage to Rafa’s native Spain, while the upper skeletonized bridge evokes the forward-facing head of a bull,” the site says, in subdued prose. “A symbol of Spain, this animal is also Nadal’s chosen emblem.”

The RM27-03 was designed to absorb the force of Nadal’s swing, Forbes reported, and, in promotional material, Nadal also said the timepiece feels right.

“Richard came to my house and showed me a model saying: ‘This is the watch that we made for you,’” Nadal said in a blurb on the company’s website. “The watch was in platinum so [it was] very heavy, I was very confused and didn’t realize that he was joking. As soon as I tried the real watch on, I loved it. We were on the same wavelength. The watch is now like a second skin for me."

It’s a second skin that isn’t for everyone, though. The company, based in Les Breuleux, Switzerland, was founded by Dominique Guenat and Richard Mille in 2001 and produces opulent timepieces that cost — well, if you have to ask, you can’t afford it.



What time is it? (Ron Schwane/AP)

Richard Mille has company in the high-end watch sponsorship realm. Roger Federer often wears a Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust, among other models. Novak Djokovic, a brand ambassador for Seiko, wears a $2,000 Seiko Astron Novak Djokovic Limited Edition GPS solar-powered watch that bears his signature on the back. Serena Williams wore an Audemars Piguet watch during the U.S. Open women’s final Saturday and Naomi Osaka sported a Citizen Eco-Drive Bluetooth watch during the Open.

Richard Mille also works with polo players, Formula 1 drivers, skiers, track and field athletes and golf star Bubba Watson.

“Richard Mille has had a genuine relationship with professional athletes for many years,” Hughes told Complex, “and it only gets deeper.”

Read more from The Post:

Perspective: It’s Antonio Brown’s NFL now and everyone else is just living in it

The Browns’ offseason hype was different, but the final score looked awfully familiar to fans

Morgan Moses calls out Redskins’ coaches for sitting Adrian Peterson: ‘It’s a slap in the face’

Here’s Ben Roethlisberger’s take on Antonio Brown: ‘Whatever’