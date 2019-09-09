

Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice (29) looks for running room during Sunday's game versus the Eagles. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice is being evaluated for a knee injury that is “probably” going to cause him to miss games, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who was not authorized to speak publicly.

The injury is to his right knee. He tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee last preseason, causing him to miss all of his rookie year.

The league-owned NFL Network first reported that Guice, who was absent from the team’s open locker room period Monday, could miss time as the result of a knee injury. Redskins players and coaches appeared to first become aware of the development as a result of the report, which was tweeted out shortly after 12:30 p.m. Running backs coach Randy Jordan and head coach Jay Gruden both appeared to be concerned, and did not respond to questions from reporters as they walked through the facility.

Running back Adrian Peterson, who was a healthy scratch for Sunday’s season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles while Guice earned the start, left the locker room to take a phone call and did not return.

Guice went to the medical tent at one point during Sunday’s game, but quickly returned to the field. When asked about the visit after the game, Guice laughed and said that the reason for it was that he had to urinate. He insisted that he was not injured.

This story will update.

