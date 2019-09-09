

Drew Brees (9) looks to pass during a preseason game. (Adam Hunger)

The Houston Texans face off against the New Orleans in the first “Monday Night Football” matchup of the 2019 season. Follow along for live updates and analysis.

Texans at Saints

When: Monday at 7:10 p.m. Eastern

Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+, fuboTV

Pregame reading

The latest attempt by quarterback Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints to get back to a Super Bowl begins Monday night when they host the Houston Texans in their season-opening game.

The Saints-Texans matchup is part of a “Monday Night Football” doubleheader that concludes with the Denver Broncos playing at Oakland, as the Raiders begin their second season with Jon Gruden as their coach and try to recover from the Antonio Brown debacle.

The Saints return to the scene of the officiating debacle in last season’s NFC championship game in New Orleans that helped cost them a spot in the Super Bowl. That infamous non-call sent the Los Angeles Rams, not the Saints, to last season’s Super Bowl and led to the NFL’s offseason rule change that made pass interference calls and non-calls reviewable by instant replay.

[How the NFL’s pass interference instant replay rule will work in 2019]

Saints Coach Sean Payton was a strong advocate for the replay modification. But it didn’t fix what happened in the NFC title game, and it didn’t mollify many Saints fans who were so outraged by the blunder.

The previous two Saints seasons have ended in postseason heartbreak, beginning with the miraculous last-second touchdown by the Minnesota Vikings that eliminated New Orleans from the playoffs and ended its 2017 season. The Super Bowl opportunities are dwindling for the 40-year-old Brees as he and Payton attempt to recreate the magic from the Saints’ championship season in 2009.

The supporting cast around Brees remains strong, led by running back Alvin Kamara and wide receiver Michael Thomas. The Saints made Thomas the NFL’s highest-paid wide receiver with a contract extension worth close to $20 million per season. But that deal was surpassed Saturday by the extension, worth $22 million a year, that Julio Jones completed with the Atlanta Falcons.

The Texans begin their season on the heels of the much-debated recent roster retooling overseen by Coach Bill O’Brien. The team has been operating without a general manager, giving increased authority over the roster to O’Brien. And many believed that the Texans didn’t get enough in the trade that sent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to the Seattle Seahawks while surrendering too much in the deal that brought left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills from the Miami Dolphins.

Whatever the compensation, the trade with the Dolphins should benefit the Texans in the short term. Tunsil should provide capable blind-side protection for quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was sacked 62 times last season. Stills gives Watson a pass-catching complement to top wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The defense must prove, though, that the loss of Clowney won’t be overly harmful.

