The national soccer teams from Curaçao and Haiti will observe a moment of silence before their match Tuesday night in memory of Curaçao’s backup goalie, who died suddenly on Monday.

Jarzinho Pieter, 31, died of heart failure the morning before the match at the team’s hotel in the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince.

Haitian Sports Minister Edwin Charles wrote on Twitter that Pieter died of a heart attack.

The match will go on as scheduled, with kickoff set for 6 p.m., in Petion-Ville, according to Concacaf, soccer’s governing body for the Americas and Caribbean.

“The thoughts and prayers of our Concacaf family are with his loved ones, the Curaçao Football Federation and his team at this difficult time,” the organization said in a statement. “The Confederation has been informed by the Curaçao Football Federation that following consultation with the players, it has decided to play [Tuesday’s] match against Haiti in tribute to their teammate.

“A moment of silence was conducted [Monday] in Concacaf Nations League matches and will be held before kickoff [Tuesday], as the entire Confederation pays its respect to Jairzinho for his contributions to the game.”

Pieter most recently played for Curacaoan clubs SV Vesta and Centro Dominguito. He was a backup on the national team and was on the bench on Saturday for the first leg of Curacao’s two matches against Haiti. Curaçao won the match in its capital Willemstad, 1-0.

Starting keeper Eloy Room, of MLS’s Columbus Crew, posted a video on Twitter of the team gathered and mourning Pieter.

RIP Jarzinho Pieter #22 🙏🏾🇨🇼 pic.twitter.com/FU7k6dFdd1 — Eloy Room (@EloyRoom) September 9, 2019

