

Jonny Venters had season-ending shoulder surgery in early August. He can't throw again until December but plans to try it out. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Jonny Venters isn’t sure where this goes from here. He isn’t sure if he will ever play baseball again. He isn’t sure, really, if his left arm will let him.

But what Venters does know, what he clings to, what he considers whenever quitting starts to feel right, is that trying is his only real option. At least one more time.

“My back is against the wall because I don’t know anything else,” Venters, 34, said, about three weeks after he underwent season-ending shoulder surgery. “I don’t have a college degree. I don’t have a backup plan, so to speak ...”

Venters voice trailed off, and he was quiet for a moment. He rubbed two fingers against his shadow of a beard, picking at the specks of gray in it, trying to pretend, if only he could, that this weren’t too big of a deal. He was sitting at his locker in the home clubhouse at Nationals Park in early August. His season was over, once again, and he had a suitcase packed for a flight home to Atlanta.

This is the reliever who three times has had Tommy John surgery on his left elbow. The same reliever who, after the third surgery failed, quit pitching and started flipping houses with his wife. But there was another procedure worth trying, and so he did, and then he was back on the mound for the Nationals this season until he felt a sharp shoulder pain. He had a torn capsule, and it led to another surgery, and now to another visit to the crossroads of his life, right there at his emptied locker in Washington, with his eyes stuck on something no one else could see.

He started another thought and stopped. He is running out of reasons for not stepping away.

“I’ll probably give it all I can and hope for the best,” he said. "And if it doesn’t [work out], we’ll figure something else out, you know?”

He always says “we," never "I" or “me,” because these decisions mean a lot for his family. There’s his wife, Viviana, who tells him to keep going if he has something left. There are his two boys, Wyatt and Walker, who just started tackle football. And there’s his baby girl, Evie, who is starting to notice how much Daddy is away from home. Venters made just three appearances for the Nationals before going to the injured list in mid-July. Washington signed him to a minor league contract in May, as one of several attempts to fix its struggling bullpen, after he was designated for assignment by Atlanta.

Venters debuted for the Braves in 2010 and was an all-star in 2011 before he underwent his second Tommy John surgery in May 2013. That began a five-year climb back to the majors, which he completed in 2018 with the Tampa Bay Rays, and he was effective upon returning. But he struggled in Atlanta at the start of this year. The Nationals still called him up in June, after he earned his shot in the minors, but his shoulder didn’t cooperate. The injury let him spend more time with family and consider what’s next, yet the financial implications are nagging at him. He is not sure how else to provide.

“Let’s be honest. I’m not going to make this kind of money doing anything else,” said Venters, who would make the veteran minimum if he does get another chance. “If I can get a shot and stay healthy, I probably will."

His most recent surgery was performed by Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles. ElAttrache also did Venters’s third Tommy John and fourth elbow procedure — it took Venters a moment to remember those details — and ElAttrache told Venters it’s possible for him to pitch in the future. He is not cleared to try until sometime in December. He plans to spend the rest of the season with the Nationals, working out in the team’s weight room and being a tiny part of the pennant race. Manager Dave Martinez said they were never going to cut him loose after the surgery, that they are responsible for each player until his contract runs out, that a veteran such as Venters, who has overcome so much, is a good clubhouse component whether he can pitch or not.

But Venters doesn’t feel like he has persevered. Or maybe he just doesn’t like that word. The lefty talks about his injuries, and his future, with a smile and a slow, Southern drawl. He adds heavy doses of self-awareness. He says things like, “It’s still just baseball, man,” and, “In the end, I got to play a kid’s game for a really long time.” If he believes in bad luck, he doesn’t blame it for anything.

He goes to the same offseason workout facility as Aaron Barrett, who recently completed his years-long comeback from snapping his arm on the mound. Barrett noticed that Venters never wavered, that he never felt bad for himself, that he never once resented the injures that kept him off the field. And Barrett doesn’t expect that to change.

“He’s already been through hell and back with his elbow," Barrett said. “What’s one more time?”

That’s what Venters will consider in the coming months. He will throw again, no matter what, to see how it feels. He wants to stay in the game if pitching is no longer an option. The Rays had signed him as a player-coach before last season, and he could see himself working with minor leaguers. Then maybe he could work his way back up.

He just feels too young for that, even if the sport thinks he is ancient, and even after his shoulder told him to call it a career. He didn’t come this far to pass up a final go.

“I’ve had a lot of time to reflect after all these surgeries, and I just couldn’t really come up with something that I was passionate about,” Venters said. “I throw a little ball for a living, you know what I mean? So my options are limited.”

Read more:

Analysis: Nationals lead the NL wild-card race, but the schedule does them no favors

After four years, Aaron Barrett made it back to an MLB mound. And the tears flowed.

Nationals reliever Roenis Elías has a Grade 1 right hamstring strain

The Nationals have defensive choices to make in right field late in close games