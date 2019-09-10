

Cornerback Greg Stroman (37) was released by the Redskins Tuesday. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

The Washington Redskins have parted ways with cornerback Greg Stroman, who played a significant role last season after Quinton Dunbar went down with a leg injury.

Stroman was released with an injury designation Tuesday, while tight end J.P. Holtz was also released.

The departures made room for the team to sign defensive tackle T.Y. McGill and defensive back Simeon Thomas. The release of Holtz may be a sign that starting tight end Jordan Reed is ready to return from the concussion protocol.

[Redskins’ Derrius Guice has a meniscus injury in his knee, return time is uncertain]

Stroman played in 15 games in 2018, starting three, and recorded 38 tackles, one interception and four passes defensed. He was surpassed by rookie Jimmy Moreland on the cornerback depth chart this season and was not used as a punt or kick returner in the opener.

Thomas was a 2018 sixth-round pick by the Cleveland Browns who was waived before his rookie season. The 6-foot-3, 197-pounder spent most of last season on the Seattle Seahawks practice squad after playing four years at Louisiana-Lafayette.

McGill played for four teams in four years after signing with the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2015. The 6-foot, 299-pounder had five sacks in two seasons with the Colts, but none in six combined games with the Browns, Eagles and Chargers.

The addition of McGill helps the numbers on the defensive line after the team kept just five at the initial 53-man roster cutdown, and after Jonathan Allen and Caleb Brantley suffered injuries in the season-opening loss to the Eagles. Allen (MCL sprain) and Brantley (foot) were both described as day-to-day by Coach Jay Gruden on Monday.

