The Washington Redskins have invested heavily in their defensive line in recent years, attempting to turn a weakness into an asset. Three of their four first-round picks since 2017 were used to bolster the front seven, and if you ask anyone in the team’s orbit for the strength of the club in 2019, the answer almost certainly would be the team’s defensive line.

“Defensively, we have a chance to be special,” Redskins Coach Jay Gruden said before the season.

“You get one of these groups, you wake up, high-five yourself and you’re excited to get to go to work with them,” defensive line coach Jim Tomsula said on the team’s website before the regular season began.

“I knew this was a top-five defense going in,” insider linebackers coach Rob Ryan said on a preseason “Redskins Talk” podcast.

“Man, this defense, we could ride it all the way,” safety Landon Collins added.

On paper, that assessment might appear correct. The combination of Ryan Kerrigan, Matt Ioannidis plus Alabama alums Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne combined for 130 tackles (23 for a loss), 26 sacks and five forced fumbles last year. Rookie Montez Sweat, one of this year’s two first-round picks, came on board after recording 44 total pressures (sacks, hits and hurries) on 203 pass rushing snaps at Mississippi State, earning him the second-best pass-rush productivity rating among FBS edge defenders, according to the game charters at Pro Football Focus. Unfortunately, this defense appears to be the victim of its own hype, its on-field performances mediocre at best.

That continued in a Week 1 loss at Philadelphia. Darren Sproles, Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders combined for 123 rushing yards against Washington on Sunday. Quarterback Carson Wentz, who until Sunday hadn’t played a snap since Dec. 9 due to injury, was pressured by Washington a mere 11 times over 41 snaps, the sixth-lowest pressure rate of opening weekend. And when the Redskins did pressure Wentz, it was unsuccessful; the quarterback completed 9 of 10 passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns when facing a pass rush, taking just one sack.

Wentz also completed 12 of 13 passes for 178 yards and 3 touchdowns on third downs, helping Philadelphia convert 11 of 17 third downs in the game. He actually had the NFL’s highest completion rate (minimum of 10 passes) on third down in Week 1, with a perfect passer rating of 158.3 on those plays.

Underwhelming performance like that one are not unusual for Washington’s defense, despite the hype. In 2017, Washington’s defensive line ranked last against the run, per Football Outsiders, with a 15 percent stuff rate, the share of rushing plays stopped at or behind the line of scrimmage. (The league average that year was 21 percent.) In 2018, the defensive line improved just three spots to No. 29 with a 16 percent stuff rate. Teams also converted 63 percent of third downs on the ground against Washington last year, the third worst rate allowed in the NFL.

Pro Football Focus numbers tell an equally grim story, ranking Washington’s run defense No. 22 in 2017 and No. 32 (last) in 2018. And the team’s highest rated run stoppers last season mostly came from the linebacking corps rather than the defensive line. Linebackers Zach Brown, Preston Smith (both departed) and Ryan Anderson were the highest-rated run stoppers on the team, per Pro Football Focus, followed by Payne, Ryan Kerrigan (another linebacker), Allen and then defensive backs Greg Stroman and Deshazor Everett.

It wasn’t until a rusher got into the open field (10 yards or more past the line of scrimmage) that Washington’s run-stopping numbers improved to better than league average. And even in that category, the team only ranked 11th in the NFL.

Looked at another way, the Redskins’ run defense, even with the “Alabama Wall” of Allen and Payne, saved just 2.4 more points per 100 snaps than expected after accounting for the down, distance and field position of each carry against them last year, placing them 25th among NFL teams, per data from TruMedia. The numbers were poor even before the injury to quarterback Alex Smith crippled the offense; Washington’s defense saved 2.1 points per 100 snaps (24th) during the first 10 weeks of the season. A league-average run defense, by comparison, saved 3.9 points per 100 snaps.

The impact of Allen, who suffered a knee sprain against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, has also been less significant than you might think. According to data from Sports Info Solutions, Washington had a higher pressure rate and stuff rate when Allen was on the sidelines last season than when he was on the field. That difference was more pronounced against the Dallas Cowboys, too, Washington’s opponent in Week 2.

Despite the improved results sans Allen, the drop-off from him to backup Tim Settle (backup Caleb Brantley suffered an ankle injury against the Eagles, too) should be significant. Allen was the 36th best interior lineman of 2018, per Pro Football Focus, while Settle was 172nd out of 233 players at the position — and will almost certainly give Washington trouble against one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. Dallas also boasts a better running back in Ezekiel Elliott than the Eagles did in their three-headed running-back-by-committee, a back who favors a running style well suited to exploiting Washington’s defensive weakness.

In 2018, a third of Ezekiel Elliott’s rushes (106 out of 304) were straight up the middle, while 76 others were either to the left or right of the center. His success rate on those rushes (success determined by down, distance and field position of each carry) was better than average, and better still if you isolate his the two games against Washington (49 percent vs. 58 percent). (Half of Philadelphia’s rushing yards last week were gained either up the middle or to the left or right of center.)

And the more Dallas outscores its opponent, the more the Cowboys run the ball. Since 2007, Coach Jason Garrett’s first year with the team (then as an offensive coordinator), the Cowboys have run the ball over half the time when leading by four or more points. That drops to 32 percent when Dallas trails by four or more.

Vegas oddsmakers have the Cowboys as 4½-point favorites on Sunday, implying Dallas has a 54 percent chance at victory despite being on the road. That also means there is a better than 50/50 chance Washington will open the season 0-2, with the Chicago Bears lurking in Week 3. If there was a time when the Redskins defensive line needs to live up to its hype, it is on Sunday against the Cowboys.

